Canadian air traffic specialists reach tentative deal

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2245 members who work as Canadian air traffic specialists have reached a tentative agreement with Nav Canada.

"I congratulate the bargaining team for their hard work and unity throughout this round of negotiations," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The bargaining team showed tremendous leadership. Their solidarity was pivotal in reaching this tentative agreement."

The tentative agreement will be presented to the members for ratification votes over the course of the next week.

"These were complex and difficult negotiations but our bargaining team rose to the challenge," said Jim Nauss, Acting President of Local 2245-ATSAC. "This agreement would not have been reached without the ongoing collaborative relationship between the union and Nav Canada."

Unifor Local 2245 represents more than 650 air traffic specialists across Canada.

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or (647) 448-2823

