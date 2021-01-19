Asia Pacific presence expands independent network reach

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Advertising agency Camden has expanded its international network to the Asia Pacific region with the opening of a new Hong Kong office. The Quarry Bay-located creative hub will be working closely with the agency's Canadian offices in Montreal and Toronto, and the European office in Lyon, France. Helmed by Lucie Marceaux (formerly of 1969 Hong Kong, Forever Beta London and Ogilvy & Mather London), Camden's Hong Kong office already boasts a roster of major clients that includes global asset management company Natixis Investment Managers, global leader in sports gear and equipment Decathlon, and leading Asian fintech company Contineo.

Coinciding with the company's 30th year in business, the network synergies achieved by the expansion enable Camden to respond to the marketing and branding needs of both local and international clients. Camden's Hong Kong office has already been operating for several months, and confirms Camden's long-term vision of creating an independent global agency network focused on 21st-century business realities.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Camden's creative expertise and energy to a city as vibrant and dynamic as Hong Kong," commented Mathieu Bédard, Camden Network CEO. "This launch marks an important milestone on our journey as an agency. Our vision is to build a human-scale network that delivers the full spectrum of services required by brands and advertisers in a rapidly changing marketing landscape. Lucie Marceaux brings a wealth of international experience to the table with brand-building insights specific to the Asia Pacific market."

The new Hong Kong office functions as a full-service boutique agency with a particular focus on digital content strategy, creative development and production. Creative support comes from Camden's North American creative hub in Montreal and the European creative hub in Lyon, with media strategy and buying carried out at the agency's worldwide media hub in Toronto.

"This expansion has been in the works since before the pandemic," stated Lucie Marceaux, General Manager of Camden's Hong Kong office. "Honestly, the hurdles we've all been forced to deal with have turned out to be blessings in disguise – we quickly became experts at remote collaboration across time zones. Camden is basically running 24 hours a day now, and our lean network model is an attractive alternative to the major holding company agency groups."

ABOUT CAMDEN

Camden is an independent, international advertising network founded in Canada in 1991 that currently employs over 60 people at its offices in Toronto, Montreal, Lyon and Hong Kong. The Toronto office acts as the international media hub for the network, which serves more than 120 active clients covering B2C, B2B and a range of professional, government, non-profit and educational entities, including these organizations and brands: Intact Insurance, Clarins, Canadian Federation of Municipalities, Sobeys, Retired Teachers of Ontario, Swiss Chalet, Montana's, St-Hubert, Toyo Tires, Port of Montreal, Duvel-Moortgat (Chouffe beer), Convectair, Investissement Québec, VINCI Immobilier, Transitions, and TC Transcontinental.

The agency's leitmotiv:

Do you have the courage? We have the audacity.

camden.agency

