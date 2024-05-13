Canadian AdvisorTech Expo returns June 10-13, hosted in partnership with FP Canada

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Financial Planning Association of Canada (FPAC) and FP Canada™ are pleased to announce the opening of registration for the fourth annual Canadian AdvisorTech Expo, bringing together the latest technology platforms for financial planners and advisors.

The Canadian AdvisorTech Expo is the only event of its kind in the country — created by FPAC to spotlight a wide range of FinTech offerings in this fast-evolving space — and this year, for the first time, it's hosted in partnership with FP Canada.

This field is one that moves quickly, and as such, each year at the Canadian AdvisorTech Expo is starkly different. The event showcases exhibitors representing only the most recent and exciting emerging technology offerings as well as illustrates how to apply these tools into real practice.

"What financial planners can do with the many new FinTech tools in the marketplace is already incredible, and the possibilities are expanding all the time," says Joanna Schultz, CEO of the Financial Planning Association of Canada. "What hasn't kept pace is the awareness of what's out there — and that's what the Expo is for."

FPAC is proud this year to be joined for the first time by FP Canada in hosting the Expo, says Schultz. As a national non-profit organization dedicated to education, certification, professional oversight and the public interest, FP Canada shares the values behind FPAC's mission, and brings considerable expertise and impact to the table.

"We are excited to be partnering with FPAC on this event because we know how important it is for financial planners to not only embrace new technology solutions, but also learn how to implement them into their practices to better serve their clients," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada.

Financial planners and advisors all across the country are invited to register to take part in this four-day virtual conference.

For them, the Expo is an opportunity to see what's possible with the latest FinTech platforms — tools to make it easier to run your business, grow your practice, and lean into your niche.

The AdvisorTech Expo is designed to give busy professionals an experience that's as immersive and efficient as possible, with both synchronous and asynchronous learning, as well as opportunities to speak directly with exhibitors to explore their unique needs and discover new opportunities.

In this way, the Canadian AdvisorTech Expo is both a backstage pass, and a one-stop-shop, held over four days on a schedule that's friendly to any time zone from coast to coast.

Registration is now open for planners and advisors wishing to attend.

FPAC and FP Canada would like to thank the sponsors of this event, as well as the Expo's many exhibitors, from whom the response has been significant. Morningstar Canada is the platinum sponsor of the 2024 Canadian AdvisorTech Expo. Our gold sponsors are Conquest Planning, d1g1t, and Sidedrawer.

To register, or for more information, visit www.advisortechexpo.ca .

About the Financial Planning Association of Canada

The Financial Planning Association of Canada, or 'FPAC', is an organization representing financial planners all across Canada. Created by and for financial planners, FPAC's mission is to elevate and uphold the integrity of the financial planning profession, and support planners in providing the highest standards of professional, ethical service to their clients.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: Contact Information: Joanna Schultz, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Planning Association of Canada, [email protected]; Lee Reisch, FP Canada, [email protected]