CanadaWheels Recognized for the 6th Consecutive Year on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies List (2019-2024)

Amid an evolving automotive industry landscape, CanadaWheels has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of automotive wheels, tires, and parts. By 2024, the company had reached a milestone of over 20 million visitors and has served hundreds of thousands of customers across 800 cities in Canada, as well as in more than 15 countries internationally.

"Being recognized for the sixth consecutive year on The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies is an extraordinary honor that reflects the passion and innovation embedded in our DNA," said Saleh Taebi , Founder & CEO of CanadaWheels and USAWheels. "This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. As we prepare for the launch of USAWheels, I am proud of our team and excited to bring our vision of automotive e-commerce to a broader audience."



CanadaWheels' impressive track record, including rankings of No. 210 in 2023 , No. 138 in 2022 , No. 134 in 2021, No. 130 in 2020, and No. 149 in 2019 on the list of Canada's top-growing companies, highlights a remarkable 230-fold increase in revenue over the past decade.

In response to ongoing economic challenges and shifting consumer spending patterns, CanadaWheels strategically expanded its range of affordable product offerings. The company further enhanced customer satisfaction by introducing promotional pricing, extending free shipping options, and offering discounted Winter Tire and wheels options to ensure safe driving at competitive prices.

"As CanadaWheels prepares to launch USAWheels.com in Q4 2024, we're excited to bring our innovative approach to the U.S. market," said Roozbeh Abbasi , Head of Growth. "Alongside this expansion, we're re-platforming in Q1 2025 to integrate advanced e-commerce technologies and AI, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering a seamless shopping experience, reinforcing our leadership position in automotive e-commerce."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and meet revenue requirements. A total of 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About CanadaWheels

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the number one online retailer of automotive wheels , tires , and parts in Canada. Its mission is to revolutionize the automotive online shopping experience by innovating, educating, and bringing transparency to the automotive industry. Headquartered in Ottawa, their award-winning platform has served hundreds of thousands of clients nationally and internationally. In 2024, CanadaWheels plans to further innovate its e-commerce platform with AI integration and the launch of its American domain, USAWheels.com.

In addition to wheels and tires, CanadaWheels also offers an extensive range of aftermarket parts from over 700 reputable brands across more than 500 categories, including Brakes , Lighting , Floor Liners , and Roof Racks , solidifying our position as a one-stop shop for all automotive needs.

CanadaWheels remains committed to putting customers at the center of all its activities, supported by a dedicated team of customer support staff available during business hours to answer inquiries, assist with vehicle modifications, and recommend the best buying options. Shoppers can reach the sales specialists at 1-800-453-4484 or [email protected] . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and influencing policy change through courageous and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in print or digital formats, while Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in each print and digital issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

