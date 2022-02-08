CanadaWheels.ca Recognized as a Nationwide Trailblazer

Founder & CEO Saleh Taebi states, "This achievement is a reflection of our DNA, which is all about passion for technology and perfecting cars. The vision has always been to build an organization that remained years ahead when it came to innovation. Although CanadaWheels has been grateful to have been recognized on multiple awards in the past, being praised on this renowned list showcased exactly what we have been working towards; being the face of progression and forward-thinking. My team and I are very proud of this achievement."

CanadaWheels, a global giant in selling wheels , tires and, now recently a force to be reckoned with in the auto-part industry, has been revolutionizing the automotive space for almost a decade. Since its inception, the company has been bringing transparency and mindfulness to this industry by educating its diverse audience and clients on ways they can perfect their vehicles. By creating an end-to-end flawless online shopping experience through the constant feedback of their buyers, customers are not only able to visualize these affordable products through the business's wheel visualizer but can accessorize their cars through the company's ever-growing inventory.

With growth insight, CanadaWheels in recent years has been taking noteworthy steps on enhancing their client's education and inventory expansion to include more sustainable options. The company has made it a point to inform their shoppers about vehicle makes, products and enhancements that are more environmentally friendly.

The effort of these steps can be seen through the organization's growing sales, further elaborated by Sara Jelveh , Sales Operations Manager. "The high-performance innovative core of CanadaWheels is aiming to positively enhance and facilitate customer's decision when it comes to the safety and comfort of their vehicles. The 60% revenue growth, 106% monthly active user growth and 400% growth in our auto-parts assortments in 2021 vs 2020, are vivid evidence of this fact. In terms of order's value and volume in 2021, the top vehicle types are Tesla , Toyota, Ford , Ram , GMC, Honda, Volkswagen and Audi."

In the upcoming years, CanadaWheels.ca, with its diverse team, plans to continue its innovative expansion in the automotive space, deliver the best customer experience and support social causes such as Movember . In addition, with the launch of their new USA domain, USAWheels.com , happening this year, CanadaWheels will have an AI-driven platform that will allow shoppers to have even more control in creating smarter purchases for their vehicles. Furthermore, as part of its growth initiative, the organization is excited about expanding its international and global presence.

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the number one online retailer of automotive wheels, tires, and parts in Canada. Its mission is to revolutionize the automotive online shopping experience by innovating, educating and bringing transparency to the automotive industry. Headquartered in Ottawa, their award-winning platform has served over two hundred thousand clients nationally and internationally. CanadaWheels, in the future, plans to further innovate its current e-commerce platform through the integration of AI and will be launching its American domain, USAwheels.com.

CanadaWheels is always proud to put customers at the centre of all its activities and assist them through a professional team of customer support staff. Their lines are open during business hours to answer any client questions such as vehicle modifications or best buying options. Shoppers can get in touch with their sales specialists at 1·800·453·4484 or [email protected] . Any media inquiries, please contact Aena Numan at [email protected] .

Presented by Canadian Business and the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship (BII+E), the New Innovators List celebrates 50 trailblazing companies that are challenging the status quo and redefining what it means to be truly innovative—with great products and services, progressive leadership, and forward-thinking social and environmental initiatives. Unveiled at canadianbusiness.com on February 7, and in the Winter 2022 issue of Canadian Business magazine, the inaugural list recognizes an overall Top 10 New Innovators, plus an additional 40 companies that excel in the following categories:

Environment: planet-first businesses that show how green is good

Innovation: businesses that foster a culture of challenging the status quo

People: companies that prioritize—and track—diversity, equity and inclusion

Impact Intentionality: organizations that really think through what they do and how it affects the world

