CanadaWheels.ca Ranks No. 63 on the 2019 Growth 500

"CanadaWheels.ca is honoured to be on the Growth500 ranking," says Founder & CEO Saleh Taebi "This achievement is a reflection of our DNA, which is all about passion for technology and perfecting cars. While we are super thrilled to be on the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies list, our company will continue to push the limits and grow beyond Canada to USA and international markets."

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

CanadaWheels has helped over 20,000 customers since 2012. Their mission has always been to make car parts, and car modifications more accessible to the general public. By creating a direct channel between consumers and manufacturers, they have drastically lowered the consumer costs of wheels, tires, and auto parts across Canada. By collaborating with Canadian companies like Fast Wheels , RTX , and tire brands such as Continental Tire , and Michelin , they have pushed the industry forward by providing the manufacturer with direct feedback. Vise-versa, they provide the best prices and customer service to Canadians, via robust support channels and direct communication with wheel and tire brands. Their media team also leads the Canadian industry for content creation, they have created educational material to help Canadians understand truly what they are buying. Make sure you Like and Follow CanadaWheels on their Facebook page, Instagram , and Twitter .

About CanadaWheels.ca;

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the #1 online retailer of wheels, tires, and automotive accessories in Canada. Specializing in passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs, their mission has been to provide a fast, affordable, and worry-free online purchasing experience. Driven by a passion for technology, and delivering the best customer experience available, CanadaWheels.ca offers the widest selection and best prices on the market.

About the Growth 500;

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca .

About Canadian Business;

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com .

