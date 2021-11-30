TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - To recognize the impact of Pharmacy Professionals on patient care in Canada, the country's largest domestic pharmaceutical manufacturer, Apotex Inc., announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the first-ever APOthecary Heroes Contest.

"We know that Canadians from coast-to-coast value the advice and support of their neighborhood. We also know that pharmacy professionals have taken on an increasing volume of healthcare responsibility over the past few years in particular, and this contest is one way to recognize their contribution," said Raymond Shelley, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations Canada & Caribbean. "As a Canadian-owned, Canadian-based company for close to 50 years, we have supported pharmacy success through multiple initiatives, donations, services and resources. This unique contest is another way to demonstrate our gratitude for the role pharmacy professionals play in patient care."

To participate, any Canadian can submit a nomination for their pharmacy professional of choice to showcase how their nominee goes above-and-beyond for patients and/or the pharmacy practice. Nominations can come from anyone who is legal age of majority. Including but not limited to, consumers, patients, other pharmacy professionals and healthcare professionals. Details on contest entry, eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions can be found along with terms and conditions on the Contest Website. No purchase necessary to participate in the contest. Winners will be contacted by January 19, 2021.

The APOthecary Heroes Contest is open from November 30th, 2021 (12:01 AM EST) to December 30th, 2021 (11:59 PM EST). To be an eligible nominee, , you must be: (1) a legal resident of, and the age of majority within your respective province or territory in Canada; and (2) a pharmacist, licensed within the jurisdiction in which the award is presented or pharmacy technician or pharmacy assistant.

One Pharmacy Professional from each province/territory (13) will have the chance to win:

(1) a $2,500 CAD donation to their charity of choice that aligns with the Apotex Giving Philosophy; and

(2) an article written highlighting the winners both internally at Apotex and externally in a national Pharmacy Publication valued at approx. $11,200 CAD.

About Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apotex Corp., an affiliate of Apotex Inc. which markets and sells product in the United States; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilar development; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; Apotex Consumer Products, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on brand name products; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

For further information: All media enquiries: Jordan Berman, VP Global Corporate Affairs, Transformation & Strategy, [email protected], PH:647-272-2287