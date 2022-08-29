Canada-Wide Call for Projects - Artists from All 13 Canadian Provinces and Territories Invited to Participate in Riopelle's Centenary Celebrations

One of Canada's largest cultural mediation programs ever seen will proudly showcase the talent of creators from sea to sea

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the eve of the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of world-renowned Canadian artist Jean Paul Riopelle, the Riopelle Foundation is launching a vast, pan-Canadian cultural mediation program in partnership with Culture pour tous : Dialogues: Encounters with Riopelle's Oeuvre from Sea to Sea.

Wishing to offer people and artists across the country the chance to (re)discover, better understand and share this important part of our Canadian cultural heritage, both organizations are now inviting creators from all 10 provinces and 3 territories to submit applications by Monday, October 10th, 2022 . Selected projects will be completed during Riopelle's centenary year in 2023.

This large-scale cultural mediation program, one of the most extensive ever put in place in Canada, is made possible thanks to the generous support from the Government of Canada.

Projects in Every Province and Territory

Through this Canada-wide call for projects, the Dialogues program intends to mobilize artists, cultural workers, organizations and local communities to create public works of art (e.g., murals, sculptures, visual works, music, literary creations, etc.), participatory workshops or other initiatives based on cultural mediation, arts and cultural education, and artistic co-creation to generate a dialogue between Riopelle's Oeuvre and Canadian history, culture and heritage.

In 2022 and 2023, the program will offer financial support up to $30,000 per selected project, as well as assistance to all 13 projects which will take shape from sea to sea during the centenary year.

Interested artists and organizations can submit their proposals by Monday, October 10th, 2022, at 11:59PM (EST).

For more information, to download the Call for Projects Guide or to submit applications, please visit:

https://www.culturepourtous.ca/en/cultural-professionals/dialogues/callforprojects2022/

Quotes

"The Riopelle Foundation is thrilled to launch this unprecedented pan-Canadian cultural mediation program. As the year 2023 will mark the centenary of the man many consider to be the greatest Canadian visual artist of all time, Dialogues will offer the general public in every Canadian province and territory the opportunity to discover or rediscover the incredible Oeuvre of Jean Paul Riopelle. The projects that will be realized through this program will act as an important legacy for communities throughout the country, marking the Canadian landscape as mementos of these historic celebrations which will undoubtedly inspire the new generations of artists for decades."

– Manon Gauthier, Executive Director of the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation and General Commissioner of the artist's centenary celebrations

"In the early 2000s, Culture pour tous and its partners developed several strategies to raise awareness about cultural mediation and allow researchers to create a unique reflection around its positive effect on communities. Twenty years later, we are proud to launch with the Riopelle Foundation this unique program centered around the participation and commitment of citizens to culture, all inspired by the Oeuvre of Jean Paul Riopelle. Thanks to Manon Gauthier and her team for their trust. On top of being one of the most important cultural mediation programs ever seen in the country, Dialogues' greatest asset will be to offer cultural action that will be both extensive and accessible, full of encounters and… dialogues."

- Michel Vallée, CEO of Culture pour tous

Never-Before-Seen Celebrations for a Canadian Artist

Orchestrated by the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation under the Co-Chairpersonship of France Chrétien Desmarais and Thomas d'Aquino, and with Yseult Riopelle, author of the Catalogue raisonné de Jean Paul Riopelle and daughter of the artist, as Honorary Commissioner, the festivities surrounding Riopelle's 100th anniversary in 2023 will offer the general public a unique opportunity to (re)discover this Montreal-born artist who has marked on the history of art. Featuring a wide variety of artistic disciplines, from classical music to circus, theater, literature, museum exhibitions and educational institutions, the official program of the centenary celebrations will give rise to a multitude of cultural projects in Canada and around the world. Starting in the fall of 2022 under the theme "One With Nature", a host of prestigious partners will contribute to making these celebrations – the most important ever planned for a Canadian visual artist – a resounding success, promoting Canadian talent and inspiring new generations of artists through Riopelle's impressive legacy.

Discover the centenary celebrations' official program on www.fondationriopelle.com/centenary

About the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation

Envisioned by Riopelle in the 1960s and established in 2019 by a group of Canadian philanthropists, the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation's mission is to celebrate and broaden the appreciation of Riopelle and his Oeuvre in the history of Canadian and international art, to support and inspire emerging visual artists, to encourage creative exploration and experimentation, and to promote teaching and learning. The Foundation also serves as a repository and centre of scholarship in the documentation, publication and discourse on the Oeuvre of Riopelle. The year 2023 will mark the centenary of his birth and will be the occasion of an ambitious celebration program in Canada and worldwide.

www.riopellefoundation.com

About Culture pour tous

The mission of Culture pour tous is to deploy accessible, inspiring and inclusive strategies and actions aimed at making culture known and appreciated, an essential factor in the development and well-being of communities. Culture pour tous also aims at engaging organizations and citizens in and with culture to shape together our collective culture.

www.culturepourtous.ca

