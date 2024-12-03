Canada-Ukraine Foundation to commit $220,000 to Save Ukraine

Funding to support the rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of children abducted by Russia

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has announced a commitment of $220,000 to Save Ukraine to rescue, rehabilitate, and reintegrate children forcibly taken from their homes in Ukraine's currently occupied territories. This vital funding, made possible by a $100,000 contribution from the Temerty Foundation and the unwavering generosity of Canadians, underscores a united effort to protect the most vulnerable and restore hope for the future.

With this incredible donation, Save Ukraine will be able to rescue an additional 12 children from captivity and provide over 100 children, along with their families, with psychological, medical, and social support(s) needed during the rehabilitation and reintegration process. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Save Ukraine has developed a robust system for identifying, locating, rescuing and rehabilitating children abducted by Russian forces. These children have only known fear and loss, enduring unspeakable horrors, many surviving exploitation and abuse, leaving them in need of immediate and comprehensive rehabilitation. As a part of President Zelensky's Bring Kids Back initiative, Save Ukraine has successfully returned more than 70% of all children who have been rescued, from Russian captivity, with their families. To date, over 540 children, including 124 orphans, have been safely returned to Ukraine.

"Ukraine's children are facing a devastating tragedy, with nearly half of them displaced, deported, or lost due to Russia's aggression. 1.5 million have been subjected to indoctrination, forced assimilation, and militarization in occupied territories, turning victims into instruments of war. This is a clear act of genocide. At Save Ukraine, we are dedicated to rescuing these children, healing their trauma, and helping them restore their lives, ensuring no child is left behind and no future stolen," says Mykola Kuleba, Founder of Save Ukraine.

"Children are our future; they are Ukraine's future," says Olesia Luciw-Andryjowycz, Chair of the Civil Society Committee of Canada-Ukraine Foundation."Our moral responsibility is to give Ukrainian children an opportunity to be raised in their culture and with the values of a society free of discrimination and abuse for their identity."

Amidst the chaos of Russia's invasion, a story of resilience, survival, and hope stands out. Polina (10) her brother Vladyslav (14), and older brother Roman suffered immense physical and psychological trauma by the FSB, in addition to being subjected to the erasure of Ukrainian culture through propaganda while Russia occupied their territory. It is through the work of Save Ukraine that these children were able to be rescued from Russian terror. Donations of Canadians will directly contribute to reuniting children— like Polina and her brothers—to their families and restoring Ukrainian identity. This story is one of many, underscoring the urgent need for the work of Save Ukraine, who have been on the frontlines, saving children from the horrors of Russian captivity, rehabilitating and reintegrating them since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"The Temerty Foundation is proud to support the work of Canada-Ukraine Foundation and Save Ukraine. We must all work together to ensure the safe return of all Ukrainian children to their homes," said Krystina Waler, Director of Ukrainian Initiatives at the Temerty Foundation.

"This announcement from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to supporting the future of Ukrainian children. I encourage all Canadians to get involved and help us nurture the next generation of strong and resilient Ukrainians," says Valeriy Kostyuk, Executive Director of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

