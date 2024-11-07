Bidding Now Open for Canada-Ukraine Foundation Auction

Exclusive Items Up for Auction with Proceeds Supporting Ukrainian Children

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Registered Canadian charity Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF), in partnership with Montreal-based auction house La Maison des Encans , are coming together to host the Auction for the Children of Ukraine on November 14th, 7pm EST with pre-bidding now open. The volunteer-run, online auction will be hosted in both English and French and will raise funds to support Ukrainian children deeply impacted by the war.

The Auction for the Children of Ukraine offers Canadians from coast to coast to coast a special chance to bid on unique items and experiences in time for the holiday season with no auction fees and no taxes. By getting a head start on holiday shopping, Canadians can feel great knowing every dollar raised goes directly toward essential services for Ukrainian children. With 100% of the proceeds donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, funds will support crucial initiatives like trauma-informed mental health programs, prosthetics for child amputees, rehabilitation for children rescued from captivity, and other vital services.

"By participating in the Auction for the Children of Ukraine, Canadians have the chance to purchase memorable experiences and keepsake items for the holidays while making a life-changing impact for a child in Ukraine," said Canada-Ukraine Foundation Executive Director Valeriy Kostyuk. "Now in its third year, the war in Ukraine has left children in urgent need. They need our support now more than ever."

"Seeing the impact of war on Ukrainian children compelled me to act. Inspired by a speaking tour with Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights defender from Ukraine, and reflecting on my father's journey as a displaced child, I felt a deep responsibility to support those who are suffering," said Bill Lukashenko, founder and volunteer of the auction. "It is wonderful to see the profound support for this fundraiser from individuals, organizations, and companies across Canada to support the children of Ukraine."

Canadians now have the opportunity to bid on a unique selection of auction items and exclusive experiences, perfect for even the most challenging gift lists. Featured offerings include items and experiences from brands such as: Fairmont Hotels, Miele, Tim Hortons, Nobis, Chapman's Ice Cream, The North West Company, Mattel, EQ3, Starvox Entertainment, and sports teams such as the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Art enthusiasts will also appreciate works by celebrated artists including Natalka Husar, Konstantin Lomykin, Peter Shostak, and Youry Bilak, among others! A full list of auction items including signed sports memorabilia, entertainment experiences, art, and other rare finds are available for viewing and pre-bidding today.

To learn more about the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and its ongoing efforts, as well as view the items for bid please visit www.cufoundation.ca .

To bid on auction items ahead of the live auction visit La Maison des ENCANS

About Canada-Ukraine Foundation:

Established at the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was formed in order to coordinate, develop, organize and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. There will always be a need for an institution to monitor, provide & promote commercial, technical and humanitarian aid; to assess and evaluate projects; to foster cooperation and communication among aid providers; to assist in establishing priorities and developing projects that will maximize impact and cost effectiveness; and to act as a forum that brings together individuals and organizations from the community, private and public sectors, which are interested in providing assistance to Ukraine. CUF therefore was established as a national charitable foundation that would coordinate with Canadian organizations that have projects in Ukraine, as well as other projects in Canada.

