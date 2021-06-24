Canada to provide support for over 11,000 homes in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is partnering with the City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCH) to make a major investment in housing in Ottawa.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced a $165.6 million financial commitment from the federal government, $65.4 million of which is a forgivable loan, for capital repairs, which will occur over nine years. The portfolio project will upgrade and extend the lifespan of the over 11,000 units, while improving tenant health, safety, comfort, and overall quality of life.

The federal representatives were joined by Laura Dudas, Deputy Mayor of Ottawa, on behalf of Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, Mathieu Fleury, Councillor for Rideau-Vanier and Chair of the OCH Board of Directors, and Stéphane Giguère, CEO of the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation for the announcement.

The Ottawa Community Housing Corporation is the largest social and affordable housing provider in Ottawa, the fourth largest in Canada, managing two-thirds of the City's social and affordable housing portfolio, and providing social and affordable housing for some of Ottawa's most vulnerable populations.

The federal funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

"Today's announcement is not only about ensuring Ottawans have a roof over their heads, it's about making sure they have a home. Thanks to this investment through the National Housing Strategy, we are better able to support vulnerable populations with an affordable place that meets their needs. These types of projects in our communities help create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes, and improving the quality of life of Canadians". – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Current events remind us that nothing is more important than a home. Residents of Ottawa-Vanier, and all Canadians, deserve a safe and affordable place to call home where they can thrive and spend more time with their loved ones. This investment will ensure that the existing affordable housing supply operated by Ottawa Community Housing is in good repair and will improve the quality of life for its residents for years to come." – The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This investment of $165.6 million in affordable housing in Ottawa will improve and extend the lifespan of 11,000 community housing units, positively impacting 22,000 tenants through energy efficient retrofits, upgraded kitchens, floors and more accessible units. This incredible partnership between the federal government, the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Community Housing will help address critical housing needs in the City. An excellent example of the National Housing Co-Investment Fund at work!" – The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Ottawa works with Ottawa Community Housing and other local partners to develop and maintain safe and affordable housing for vulnerable populations in Ottawa. This significant financial commitment from the federal government will provide upgrades that improve tenant health, safety, comfort, and overall quality of life. This is another important step in our strategy to ensure access to affordable housing in Ottawa and our commitment to meet the most pressing housing needs of our residents." – His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"Ottawa Community Housing continues to innovate while providing quality homes for tenants. This investment is critical to provide predictability for capital repairs, ensuring that our communities are modernized, more sustainable and greener. OCH is proud to work with the Federal Government and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to bring value and coordination to these much-needed investments over the next nine years." – – Councillor and Chair of the OCH Board of Directors, Mathieu Fleury

"These significant investments by the Government of Canada through CMHC, the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Community Housing Corporation will breathe new life into OCH homes, fully supporting OCH's strategy to meet housing needs and provide quality homes to tenants.With an aging portfolio and ongoing needs for capital repairs, establishing a sustained funding mechanism is the key to the long-term sustainability of our homes. The NHCF Repairs and Renewal Stream along with the support of the City of Ottawa, our Service Manager, are critical to OCH. It will improve accessibility and energy efficiency and modernize building stock with nineyears of sustained and secure funding. This partnership will provide tremendous social outcome for the 32,000 tenants living with us now and in the future." – Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing Corporation

Total cost for the capital repairs portfolio project is estimated to be $301 million .

. This level of funding has its economic impact within the City of Ottawa :

: Over 11,000 social housing homes will benefit from the improvements.



Over 22,000 tenants will be positively impacted.

Improvement categories include accessibility, energy efficiency, fire life safety renewal, access and security, building envelope (Cladding Renewal Program), Structural Repair Program, Elevator Modernization Program, building systems, unit interiors, and other infrastructures.

The portfolio project will exceed CMHC affordability requirements with at least 50% of the units rented below 50% of the median market rent (MMR) for the City of Ottawa .

. The portfolio will meet CMHC accessibility requirements with a minimum of 20% units meeting internal accessibility criteria, including program flexibility provisions relating to repair projects.

The portfolio project aims to achieve at least 25% improvement in energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

