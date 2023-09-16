OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 officially closed today in Germany. As they launch their legacy projects, this marks the beginning of Vancouver and Whistler's journey as hosts for the first-ever Invictus Games to feature winter sports. The closing ceremony—which included the official handover of the Invictus Games flag from the Invictus Games Foundation to Canada—celebrated the remarkable achievements of each competitor and their families.

During the closing ceremony, Councilor Wilson Williams, representing the Four Host First Nations, gifted a ceremonial paddle to Team Germany to thank them for their hospitality. Earlier in the week, paddles had been presented to both The Duke of Sussex and to Dominic Reid from the Invictus Games Foundation to honour their commitment to recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

The Invictus Games are a powerful reminder of the extraordinary courage and perseverance of all those who have been injured or become ill through their time in the military. They not only showcase the strength and resilience of currently serving members and veteran competitors but also provide a platform for the world to witness the unbreakable bonds of camaraderie and support that define the Invictus community.

The knowledge exchange between the two organizing committees will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the 2025 games, building on the 10 year anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation in 2025. All partners are already hard at work preparing for this historic event.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will bring together more than 500 competitors from up to 25 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling, in addition to the core sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

"It's an honour to bear witness to the unwavering determination, resilience and courage of this year's Invictus Games competitors and their families, in particular those on Team Canada. Their strength and spirit will continue to inspire all Canadians. We look forward to welcoming the world to Canada for the first-ever Invictus Games featuring winter sports in 2025."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Invictus Games are an outstanding opportunity to recognize the resilience, dedication, and athletic excellence of ill and injured military members and veterans from around the world. Canada deeply believes in the importance of the Games, and that is why Canada will host the first-ever Invictus Games to feature winter sports in British Columbia in 2025. Alongside all Canadians, I look forward to welcoming hundreds of competitors to our country, but in particular, I look forward to cheering on Team Canada."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

"Canada is honoured to host the world and watch veterans and members of the Armed Forces compete in the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025. As an athlete with a disability, the wife of a veteran, and the mother of a serving officer, I know the difference the Invictus Games make in the lives of veterans, members of the Armed Forces and their families. The Invictus Games serve as a constant reminder that our injuries and disabilities do not define us—they harness the power of sport to change how we see the world and our place in it. Canada is proud to be part of this mission in 2025."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"Sports lift us up and inspire us. We are ready to welcome the world to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, where we will see the best of the human spirit in competition. British Columbians are eager to share with the world our hospitality and our natural wonders. Congratulations to the Düsseldorf organizers for a successful Games. We can't wait to see the world in 2025."

David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

"British Columbians are excited to cheer on competitors, and welcome families, coaches, spectators, and friends to Whistler and Vancouver for the Invictus Games in 2025. The Invictus Games honour men and women who have served their countries by shining a spotlight on their passion for sport and unconquerable character. The Government of B.C. is proud to be partnering with True Patriot Love and the Government of Canada as we highlight the importance of inclusion and accessibility and showcase the power of sport in our beautiful province."

Lana Popham, BC Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

"As the Four Host Nations, we are honoured to be a part of this international event that celebrates resilience and the power of sport, and supports the mutual journey to recovery. We look forward to sharing our culture, traditions, and the breathtaking beauty of our lands with the competitors, their families, and all those who will visit for the Games."

The Four Host Nations of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, including the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations

"Receiving the Invictus Games flag from Dusseldorf is a symbol of the enduring spirit and unity that defines the Invictus Games. We are honoured to take on the responsibility of hosting the first-ever Invictus Games to feature winter sports in Vancouver Whistler, and showcasing our commitment to providing a platform for recovery, resilience, and promoting the unrivalled power of sport."

Don Lindsay, Board Chair for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

"True Patriot Love is proud to be a part of this extraordinary journey. Our mission is to support the military and Veteran community. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 to make the event a life-changing experience for all participants and their families."

Shaun Francis, Chair of the Board for the True Patriot Love Foundation

The Government of Canada—through Veterans Affairs Canada—has committed $15 million in funding to support the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.





in funding to support the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The Government of Canada will provide an additional $1 million to the Soldier On program to train and equip Team Canada.





will provide an additional to the Soldier On program to train and equip Team Canada. The Government of British Columbia has committed $15 million in funding to support the Invictus Games.





has committed in funding to support the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans.





In the spirit of truth and reconciliation, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is dedicated to respecting territorial protocols and cooperating with local Indigenous communities in the planning, execution and participation of the Games.





The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh ( Squamish ) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. We are committed to engaging with each Nation, addressing Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of our Games.





) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. We are committed to engaging with each Nation, addressing Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of our Games. True Patriot Love is Canada's Foundation for the military community, working to support military members, Veterans, and their families at every stage of their journey. From global initiatives like the Invictus Games – of which True Patriot Love is a funder of Team Canada – to local wellness centres and mental health programs, True Patriot Love has a research-backed approach that provides ongoing funding, partnerships and knowledge sharing to Canada's most vital military and Veteran support programs.





Foundation for the military community, working to support military members, Veterans, and their families at every stage of their journey. From global initiatives like the Invictus Games – of which True Patriot Love is a funder of Team Canada – to local wellness centres and mental health programs, True Patriot Love has a research-backed approach that provides ongoing funding, partnerships and knowledge sharing to most vital military and Veteran support programs. Soldier On is a program of the Canadian Armed Forces which contributes to the recovery of ill and injured CAF members and Veterans by providing opportunities and resources through sport, recreational, and creative activities. Soldier On, on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces, leads and manages Team Canada and Canadian Friends and Family program at the Invictus Games, working closely with various supporting stakeholders such as Veteran Affairs Canada and True Patriot Love Foundation.

