TLA-O-QUI-AHT FIRST NATION ON WEST VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The locating of unmarked graves at former Residential School sites across Canada is a painful reminder of the abuse that many Indigenous children suffered in these institutions. The Government of Canada is working with Survivors, Indigenous leaders and affected families and communities to address historical wrongs and the lasting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual harms related to the legacy of Residential Schools. Part of this work includes locating and commemorating missing children who attended Residential Schools, as well as responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action 72 to 76.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is conducting ongoing research and addressing the location of potential unmarked burial sites using ground-penetrating radar. The First Nation will work with Elders and Knowledge Keepers to respond to family wishes to memorialize their losses and the children's final resting place at two former Christie Residential School sites on Meares Island and in Tofino in British Columbia. The First Nation will also create lasting historical resources to tell the story of Survivors, their families and the community, sharing their stories with local schools and organizations to increase awareness and support ongoing healing and reconciliation. This community-led process will ensure that Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation can undertake this work in their own way and at their own pace.

Today, Chief Thomas George of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced funding of $543,180 over three years to support the First Nation's work at the former Residential School sites.

Addressing the harms suffered by Survivors, their families and communities is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to building and renewing relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments and all Canadians.

"This funding support is an important first step in helping our nation identify the atrocities and harm done to our children and facilitate the healing of our members who endured the pain and suffering in Canadian Residential Schools."

Chief Thomas George,

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation

"Our hearts are with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation as they undertake this painful but important work to locate and memorialize missing children from Christie Residential School sites. We acknowledge Canada's failure in protecting the rights of Indigenous children—taken away from their families and cultures—and we remain committed to supporting your work as you uncover the truth and work toward healing."

The Honourable Marc Miller,

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is located on the west coast of Vancouver Island, in Tofino, British Columbia . The Tla-o-qui-aht Nation has over 1,200 members.

. The Tla-o-qui-aht Nation has over 1,200 members. On August 10, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced approximately $320 million in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to—and heal from—the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools.

, the Government of announced approximately in additional support for Indigenous-led, Survivor-centric and culturally informed initiatives and investments to help Indigenous communities respond to—and heal from—the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools. To date, $116.8 million has been committed to supporting First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities toward locating and commemorating missing children who attended Residential Schools, responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action 72 to 76.

