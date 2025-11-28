Canada supports the Nunatsiavut Government's leadership in Inuit-led, community-based clean energy initiatives

GOOSE BAY, NL, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Remote, northern, and Arctic communities are on the front lines of climate change. For generations, Inuit have led the way in adapting to extreme weather and rapidly shifting conditions--bringing deep knowledge of the land and sea, and a tradition of innovation that strengthens communities across Nunatsiavut. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting that leadership with generational investments in clean, reliable energy that reflect local priorities.

While in Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Rebecca Alty--on behalf of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources--announced nearly $22 million in federal investments to advance three Inuit-led clean energy initiatives that will harness solar, wind, and tidal power while creating jobs across the region.

Funding for the Nain Wind Energy Project will support the installation of two wind turbines and battery storage to help reduce Nain's reliance on costly, polluting diesel fuel for electricity. Once operational, the project is expected to displace more than 1 million litres of diesel each year--cutting emissions, improving air quality, and delivering more reliable and affordable power to the community.

At the same time, a second project led by the Nunatsiavut Government near Rigolet is receiving funding to continue collecting data to identify locations for a potential tidal energy facility.

These investments build on the Nunatsiavut Government's Sungiutisannik Nunatsiavummi (Adapt Nunatsiavut) climate plan--a powerful example of Inuit climate leadership in action. Supported through the Government of Canada's Indigenous Climate Leadership Program, this plan sets out clear, community-driven actions to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, strengthen energy security, and support healthy, sustainable, and resilient communities across Nunatsiavut.

Quotes

"These projects are a reflection of our commitment to energy sovereignty, environmental stewardship, and community–led innovation. By harnessing wind in Nain and exploring tidal power near Rigolet, we are reducing reliance on diesel, cutting emissions, and building a cleaner, more sustainable future for Nunatsiavut. This is leadership in action, and it shows what is possible when governments, partners, and communities work together."

Johannes Lamp, President of Nunatsiavut Government

"Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is pleased to join the Nunatsiavut Government and the Government of Canada to announce Inuit-led initiatives that focus on protecting and advancing environmental infrastructure. This announcement reflects the effective collaboration between Inuit Treaty Organizations and the federal government, guided by the Inuit Nunangat Policy and through the lens of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee. Continued investment in Arctic sovereignty with Inuit at the helm is both wise and practical."

Natan Obed, President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"Climate change is not a distant threat--it's here now, and the North is feeling its impacts first and most intensely. Inuit communities are charting the path forward to a more sustainable future with some of the most innovative clean-energy work anywhere in the country. By investing in these wind, solar, and tidal energy projects, we are supporting real, Indigenous-led solutions that will reduce emissions, improve air quality, and strengthen energy security across Nunatsiavut."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Inuit communities have long demonstrated resilience and innovation in the face of a changing climate. Investing in Inuit-led energy solutions supports a future where clean energy strengthens communities, creates opportunities, and protects the environment for generations to come. The Nunatsiavut Government's leadership through Adapt Nunatsiavut shows what is possible when we combine local knowledge with strong federal partnerships."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand,

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"Indigenous Peoples are leading the way in building an equitable and prosperous future through clean energy solutions. By expanding the use of local renewable energy sources and advancing energy efficiency measures, communities across Newfoundland and Labrador can continue to thrive. These investments deliver lasting environmental, social, and economic benefits that support healthier, more resilient, and more sustainable communities."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson,

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Increasing the supply of clean, reliable energy is essential to affordability and long-term resilience for communities across Nunatsiavut. These projects will help reduce our communities' reliance on imported diesel, stabilize energy costs, and create new economic opportunities rooted in Inuit leadership."

Philip Earle, Member of Parliament,

Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The projects supported by the nearly $22 million announced today include:

The Nain Wind Microgrid Project: Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is contributing $13,167,000 through its Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program and $7,458,000 from the Energy Innovation Program to support the Nain Wind Microgrid Project, which will add two 1.5 kW wind turbines for a total of 3.0 kW of power and battery storage to reduce diesel use by up to 1.6 million litres, or 63% of Nain's annual consumption. The federal Northern Responsible Energy Approach for Community Heat and Electricity Program (Northern REACHE) is providing an additional $430,085 for research and environmental assessments for the project. Previously announced, Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program provided $1,315,220 to the Nain Wind Microgrid Project for a front-end engineering and design study.

Tidal and solar energy projects funded through the Northern REACHE program: $225,000 to support a project that will measure tidal current near Rigolet to assess the potential for a tidal energy project. $424,000 to support the Makkovik Arena Solar Project; and the installation of 80 kW of solar added to the Nunatsiavut Community Centres in Nain, Rigolet, Postville, and Hopedale.



