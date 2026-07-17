Canada supports restoration of park and watershed in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and City of Mississauga have partnered to invest more than $680,000 to restore the Iggy Kaneff Park's floodplain forest habitat.

The project will restore about 1.1 hectares of fragmented forest and wetland habitat, enhancing biodiversity, improving ecosystem function and building climate resilience. About 1,000 trees, 6,000 shrubs and 2,000 wetland and ground cover plants will be planted. Approximately 1,400 square-metres of shallow wetlands will be constructed to capture and store water on the landscape, while providing habitat for birds and amphibians. Treatment of invasive species will also help reduce their spread.

Restoring Iggy Kaneff Park is part of the City of Mississauga's efforts to expand and redevelop parkland for the community. Natural and constructed wetlands help to mitigate flooding by storing rainwater and snowmelt. On completion, the project will contribute to greater flood resilience, environmental conservation and improved wildlife habitat.

Quotes

"Mississauga is a very densely urbanized metropolitan area, meaning our green spaces and park spaces are important for the beauty and resilience of the community. Places like the Iggy Kaneff Park offer natural oases that reduce flooding and offer outdoor recreation. As the federal government works to build Canada strong, we will continue to invest in projects like wetland restoration that support the construction of more homes and increase the quality of life for Canadians."

Charles Sousa, Member of Parliament for Mississauga--Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This federal investment is a meaningful step toward protecting and restoring one of Mississauga's most important natural watersheds. By strengthening the Cooksville Creek watershed and enhancing Iggy Kaneff Park, we're improving climate resilience, reducing flood risk and creating healthier, more enjoyable green spaces for our community."

Her Worship Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of the City of Mississauga

"Restoring wetlands and expanding forests along Cooksville Creek will have long term environmental and community benefits. This project supports healthier ecosystems and habitats, better stormwater management and advances the City's broader climate and sustainability goals."

Raj Sheth, Commissioner, Community Services, City of Mississauga

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $453,406 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the City of Mississauga is contributing $230,930.

NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature. To date, over $87.5 million has been announced for over 48 infrastructure projects through NIF.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of both engineered and natural infrastructure. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

Over 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Improving Cooksville parks

https://www.mississauga.ca/projects-and-strategies/city-projects/improving-cooksville-parks/

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; City of Mississauga Media Relations, [email protected], 905-615-3200, ext. 5232, TTY: 905-896-5151