Build Canada Homes invests to support Indigenous transitional housing in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ON, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every person in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build more homes, faster, while ensuring housing meets the needs of communities across the country.

Central to that effort is Build Canada Homes, Canada's new federal housing agency, which is increasing the pace of homebuilding by investing in affordable, supportive, and community housing projects that help create stronger, more inclusive communities.

Today, the Government of Canada, through Build Canada Homes, announced support for Ojistoh House, a new Indigenous-led transitional supportive housing project being developed by Brantford Native Housing in Brantford, Ontario.

As the first transitional supportive housing project of its kind in Brantford and Brant County, Ojistoh House will help address a critical gap in housing and support services for Urban Indigenous women, children, youth, gender diverse, and Two-Spirit community members experiencing or at risk of homelessness, violence, and housing insecurity. Grounded in a for-Indigenous, by-Indigenous approach, the project will provide culturally safe transitional housing and help residents move toward permanent housing.

This project reflects Build Canada Homes' commitment to increasing the supply of affordable and supportive housing and helping reduce homelessness. Through partnerships with Indigenous and non-profit housing providers, Build Canada Homes supports community-led projects that respond to local needs and create lasting community impact.

Ojistoh House is being designed with dignity, safety, and wellness at its core. Residents will have access to housing stabilization services, case management, cultural programming, elder supports, life-skills development, mental health and wellness services, and referrals to health, addictions, and community resources. These supports will help residents develop skills, strengthen their independence, and prepare for permanent housing.

Build Canada Homes is investing more than $4.3 million toward the project, which will include 12 transitional housing units. Construction is expected to begin in August 2026, with occupancy anticipated in Winter 2027.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through Build Canada Homes, our government is investing in projects that respond to the unique needs of communities while increasing the supply of affordable housing across the country. Ojistoh House will provide culturally safe, supportive housing that helps Indigenous women, children, youth, and Two-Spirit community members build brighter futures and stronger connections within their community."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"A safe place to call home can change the course of a person's life. Ojistoh House is about creating that opportunity for Indigenous women, children, youth, gender diverse, and Two-Spirit community members in Brantford. Through Build Canada Homes, we're proud to partner with Brantford Native Housing to support an Indigenous-led project that responds to local needs and provides not only housing, but a pathway to safety, healing, and long-term stability."

-- Jennifer Mckelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Ojistoh House demonstrates how community-led housing can create lasting impact. Through our partnership with Brantford Native Housing, Build Canada Homes is supporting an Indigenous-led solution that responds to local needs and helps address homelessness and housing insecurity. This project will create new opportunities for safety, healing, and stability, while strengthening the housing continuum for Indigenous people in the region."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Brantford Native Housing's 12-unit transitional housing project for Indigenous women, children, youth and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community is more than just 4 walls and a roof. We are creating safe, culturally inclusive housing and programming spaces for our Indigenous community to thrive, rekindle to their roots and grow as healthy community members. We are braided together as a stronger community thanks to all those in our support.

-Alma Arguello, Executive Director, Hotinohsioni Inc. | Brantford Native Housing

"Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is proud to support the development of Ojistoh House and the outstanding housing leadership of Brantford Native Housing," says Justin Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services. "This new housing addresses the need for Indigenous-led, culture-based affordable housing that is connected to supports. We want to congratulate Brantford Native Housing for continuing to build innovative housing solutions that meet local community needs."

-- Chief Executive Officer, Justin Lewis

Quick facts

The Ojistoh House project, located in Brantford, Ontario, represents a total investment of more than $9 million, with funding provided through Build Canada Homes, the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Brantford Native Housing

Build Canada Homes is investing $4,355,381 and CMHC is investing $96,000 (Seed funding program) towards the project. Federal funding is subject to a signed financial agreement.

Construction is expected to begin in August 2026, with occupancy anticipated in Winter 2027, subject to final approvals and project timelines.

Once completed, residents will receive culturally appropriate wraparound supports, including housing stabilization, case management, cultural programming, Elder supports, mental health and wellness coordination, and referrals to community services.

Brantford Native Housing has served the Urban Indigenous community in Brantford and Brant County for more than 40 years and currently operates more than 182 housing units and supportive housing programs.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes is leveraging public lands, modern construction methods, and public-private partnerships to accelerate the pace of homebuilding across Canada.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]