The Government of Canada is joining forces with Quebec to support the project to expand and modernize the Chicoutimi Hospital

CHICOUTIMI, QC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière, Yannick Gagnon, on behalf of Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, welcomed Canada's Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, and Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, to Chicoutimi Hospital today.

Representatives from both governments visited the site of the future clinical pavilion and saw first-hand the progress of the project to expand and modernize the Chicoutimi Hospital.

The project, estimated at over $840 million, will provide the region's residents with modern facilities better suited to current needs and will tangibly improve access to safe, high-quality care. $36.1 million will come from the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), secured through an agreement with the federal government.

The project includes the construction of a new, modern clinical wing connected to the existing facilities, as well as major renovations to the operating room, the outpatient surgery unit, and support areas. These improvements will make it possible to offer more specialized care in the region, better meet the needs of the population, and support the healthcare staff in their daily work.

Quotes

"Families in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, like all families in Quebec, deserve access to quality health care when they need it. Thanks to the agreement reached between Canada and Quebec under the Build Communities Strong Fund, we are investing in modern infrastructure at the Chicoutimi Hospital to strengthen the healthcare system and tangibly improve the services offered to the public. This partnership demonstrates what we can achieve when governments work together to address the priorities of Quebecers. It is by continuing this collaboration that we are building a healthcare system that is stronger, more accessible, and better suited to the realities of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The project to expand and modernize the Chicoutimi Hospital represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare in the region. With modernized facilities that are better suited to current and future needs, we will be able to provide patients with high-quality care in a more efficient environment and offer greater support to the staff who deliver that care. This is a very important initiative for the people of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean."

Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers

"This significant investment in the Chicoutimi Hospital will improve access to health care for residents in the area by providing them with modern facilities tailored to their needs. With today's announcement, we are once again demonstrating our government's commitment to investing in essential infrastructure that helps build strong communities."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The modernization and expansion of the Chicoutimi Hospital will enable us to better meet the growing needs of the population, strengthen the availability of specialized care, and provide our professionals with modern facilities that promote excellence in care and services. I am following every step of this major project with great interest and pride for our region."

Yannick Gagnon, Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière

Quick Facts

The Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) is serving as the project manager.

Federal funding stems from the Health-Related Infrastructure Agreement under the Building Communities Strong Fund, which was announced by the Premier of Quebec and the Prime Minister of Canada on June 2, 2026. Thanks to this agreement, over $1 billion will be invested in healthcare projects across Quebec.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Catherine Barbeau, Director of Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, 514-554-4170