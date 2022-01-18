Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for Ste. Catharines, Frank Campion, Mayor of the City of Welland and Jim Bradley, Chair of Niagara Region, today announced $10.5 million to create an estimated 42 new affordable homes for individuals and families in the Niagara Region through the Cities Stream under the expanded Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). These housing units will support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

These funds will go to a new project located at 60 York Street in Welland, which will provide affordable homes for women and children fleeing domestic violence, those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness, people with physical disabilities, Indigenous people, and Black Canadians.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 42 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in the Niagara Region. This is just one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Today's announcement of funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will have a huge impact on our most vulnerable citizens here in the Niagara Region. The availability of affordable housing is limited and that's why these new homes will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness and protecting the most vulnerable. I would like to thank the federal government for their ongoing support and commitment to create affordable housing in Welland and across Niagara Region." – Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"Our Government is working hard to ensure that housing is available, safe and affordable for all. Working closely with our municipal partners, we hope to build a new generation of affordable housing stock right here in Niagara Region and across Canada, that meets the needs of our neighbours who find themselves in precious housing situations. Today's announcement is just another example of our $72+ billion National Housing Strategy at work." – Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Since taking office in 2018, this term of council has made access to affordable housing a top priority and today's announcement is a demonstration of how we continue to work with our federal partners to deliver results for the people of Niagara. We know that having a safe and affordable place to call home is not only something everyone deserves, it is also a key predictor of future success. These particular units have been designed for some of our most vulnerable residents and as they will be built as part of the federal Rapid Housing Initiative, I am eager to see the benefits of this project for our community as soon as possible." – Jim Bradley, Regional Chair of Niagara Region

"Investments like this create stronger communities, not just in terms of the economic benefits, but the truly life-altering opportunities provided to those who need them most. How we treat people and how we help them in times of uncertainty or disadvantage says a lot about who we are, and I am proud to work with the federal government and the Niagara Region on bringing this project to the City of Welland." – Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland

"The funding received through the Rapid Housing Initiative will enable NRH to develop, and provide, a safe and affordable space for individuals and families to call home. We appreciate the federal government's ongoing investment in affordable housing, addressing a critical need here in Niagara. At the end of 2021, there were more than 7,500 households on the waiting list for affordable housing in Niagara Region – and this project offers a beacon of hope to these individuals." – Walter Sendzik, Niagara Regional Housing Board Chair and Mayor of St. Catharines

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).





The RHI is a $1 billion program that was initially launched in October 2020 to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.





program that was initially launched in to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. The first phase of the RHI was successful, and $1.5 billion was added to the program in Budget 2021. This investment is divided into two streams:





was added to the program in Budget 2021. This investment is divided into two streams: The Cities Stream: $500 million in funding to municipalities across Canada.





in funding to municipalities across Canada.

The Projects Stream: $1 billion will be allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding.





will be allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding. At least 25 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.





The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]