Through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), these three projects will support people in Peel Region who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters with a safe place to call home.

Located at 5 Rutherford Road in Brampton, the first project will convert a former hotel into a total of 67 affordable residential units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including 17 transitional housing units for youth aged 16 to 24.

The second project, located at 25 Thomas Street in Mississauga, will create 40 affordable, supportive units for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, racialized groups, people with mental health or addiction issues, and single women and their children.

The third project will be located at 3023 Parkerhill Road in Mississauga. The six-unit modular building will help provide critical support for vulnerable seniors in the community.

New investments under the RHI will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue to make meaningful investments to support those who need it most by quickly providing affordable homes for individuals and families in need in Peel Region. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment through our Rapid Housing Initiative is improving the quality of life for those who will call these three projects their home and has made Peel Region a better place to live. This investment will help those who need it the most to thrive in their communities." – Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Peel Region and across Canada to help create good jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, members of our community earning a lower income now have access to an affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre

"On behalf of Region of Peel Council, I want to thank the Government of Canada for continuing to support affordable housing in Peel. The Rapid Housing Initiative has been a tremendous investment in our residents; with more vulnerable and marginalized people being able to access a safe, affordable place to stay with the wraparound supports that will set them up for success. We recognize that we can't solve the housing crisis alone, but together with our federal government partners, we can make a real difference in the lives of Peel residents." – Nando Iannicca, Chair, Region of Peel

"On behalf of the City of Mississauga, I want to express my gratitude to the federal government for their partnership in creating safe, affordable, and supportive housing. Access to housing is a pressing concern for our residents, and it's critical that all levels of government continue to work closely together to develop solutions, The Rapid Housing Initiative projects announced today will create affordable housing for our most vulnerable community members in Mississauga, including 40 affordable housing units and 6 units designed to provide critical support for seniors. Investments like these are an important step forward in building stronger communities and in our pandemic recovery." Bonnie Crombie, Mayor, City of Mississauga

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is a $2 .5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.





.5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, recent immigrants, and refugees.





Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of funding being provided to program applicants (with some exceptions). Units in the North and remote communities are intended to be constructed within 18 months.





Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1 .5 billion over the next two years to extend the RHI and create 6,000 additional affordable housing units across Canada , with at least 25% of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.





.5 billion over the next two years to extend the RHI and create 6,000 additional affordable housing units across , with at least 25% of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.





Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

