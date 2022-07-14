Located at 4626 Kingston Road, the project involves the renovation of the motel and the addition of a new five-storey, 64-unit modular building, which is expected to begin construction in the coming weeks. Upon the completion of the modular building, a total of 86 new, safe, and affordable homes with supports will be available at the site.

Today, Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park, alongside John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor of Toronto, and Jennifer McKelvie, City Councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park, were on hand to mark the official opening of 22 newly renovated units in the former motel.

This project was made possible, in part, through a federal investment of approximately $22.5 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The motel renovation is now complete and will begin welcoming residents in August. Construction of the new modular building will be completed by summer 2023.

The buildings will consist of studio apartments with a bathroom and kitchen and will include shared amenities such as laundry, a commercial kitchen, a dining area, a communal area, and programming space.

Fred Victor, a multi-service charitable organization that has worked to improve the health, income, and housing stability of people experiencing poverty and homelessness in Toronto for over 125 years will provide 24/7 on-site staffing, as well health care, health-related services, and community development programs. Fred Victor has over 35 years of experience owning and operating affordable and supportive housing for people who have experienced homelessness.

New investments under the RHI will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This federal investment is a crucial step to support those most vulnerable in Toronto. These new homes will offer residents stability and safety and are another way our National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"With this announcement, we are providing a chance to members of our community who are vulnerable. Having access to safe, supportive, and affordable homes will help bring a positive change to their lives and to the community. In collaboration with the City of Toronto and local stakeholders, we are working to ensure that all people in Toronto and across our province have safe and affordable housing." – Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park

"The City of Toronto is committed to improving housing affordability and helping those who need it the most. We are committed to working with the other governments and our community partners to get more housing built as quickly as possible. Affordable and safe homes are vital for good health and prosperity of our communities. Developing more supportive housing projects like this one creates stable housing that offers direct access to supports and other resources that allow community members to thrive. 4626 Kingston Rd. will be a home to more than 80 people, and I look forward to seeing this affordable rental project become a part of our vibrant city and to help people." – John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto

"The new supportive housing at 4626 Kingston Road will offer a safe and affordable place to live, as well as support to each tenant as they work towards their goals for a healthier life in the community. I'm so grateful to have ongoing support from our federal government partners and local partners as we work together to help our community members who are struggling. This initiative illustrates how collaborating with different levels of Government can effectively work to provide a safe, secure home for those most in need." – Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor of Toronto, Councillor for Davenport, and Chair of the Housing and Planning Committee

"Access to affordable housing is vital for the prosperity and well-being of our communities in Scarborough. I'm thrilled to see 22 new affordable homes with supports open at 4626 Kingston Road. Scarborough is proud to have vibrant, diverse, and caring communities and it's important for us to make sure that no one gets left behind. This project will help to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our communities have a stable home environment with supports they need to get back on their feet fast." – Jennifer McKelvie, City Councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park

"The only way to really address homelessness is to create more homes - homes that are deeply affordable and homes that come with needed supports. So, Fred Victor is proud to partner with the City of Toronto, the Province of Ontario and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to provide this desperately needed housing with supports. Through cooperation and collaboration, we can achieve great outcomes like 4626 Kingston Road." – Keith Hambly, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Victor

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is a $2 .5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

.5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, recent immigrants, and refugees.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of funding being provided to program applicants (with some exceptions). Units in the North and remote communities are intended to be constructed within 18 months.

Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1 .5 billion over the next two years to extend the RHI and create 6,000 additional affordable housing units across Canada , with at least 25% of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

.5 billion over the next two years to extend the RHI and create 6,000 additional affordable housing units across , with at least 25% of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]