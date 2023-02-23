EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Jeremy Nixon, Provincial Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and Rick Wilson, Provincial Minister of Indigenous Relations announced a combined investment of over $14 million to support the construction of 55 new affordable housing units for Indigenous and Métis elders, families and communities in Alberta.

The funding will be used to build affordable housing units for five Indigenous and Métis communities in Alberta: the O'Chiese First Nation in Edmonton, Fort Chipewyan Métis Community Association, Miywasin Friendship Centre in partnership with Medicine Hat Community Housing Society in Medicine Hat, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement and Woodland Cree First Nation in Grande Prairie.

The funding will create 10 lease-to-purchase units for Indigenous families and individuals with specialized needs in Edmonton, six rental units for Métis seniors as part of a 10-unit mixed income housing project in Fort Chipewyan, 14 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom rental units for Indigenous individuals, couples and seniors in Medicine Hat, nine rental units for Métis families living on the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, and six rental units for Indigenous elders, families and individuals in Grande Prairie.

The funding provided for the 5 projects is as follows:

$7.02 million of federal funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government and to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. These 55 new affordable housing units will help address the housing challenges affecting many Indigenous communities. By investing in safe and affordable housing in Indigenous communities, we are working hard to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Today's announcement means First Nations and Métis families, seniors, and individuals living in Alberta will have more affordable housing options. Under Canada's first National Housing Strategy, our government is funding affordable housing projects that keep communities together and improve the quality of life for everyone." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Affordable housing is a critical support for many Albertans. It is important to ensure that the housing we provide is able meet the needs of the families and individuals who live there. With continued partnership with Indigenous leaders and organizations, we are helping create better opportunities for housing in the communities across the province." – Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Across the province, we see a need for housing, especially for Indigenous Peoples. This is an issue that we are committed to addressing, and I am proud to support the efforts made by our government to expand access to housing for Indigenous Peoples. We will continue in our partnership to help provide Indigenous elders, families and community members with more options that meet their housing needs."– Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Government of Alberta funding comes from the Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which supports Indigenous governments and communities in building affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing.

funding comes from the Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which supports Indigenous governments and communities in building affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing. IHCP is cost-matched through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

The IHCP ensures a flexible, autonomous approach and encourages public and private developers to partner with Indigenous governments and organizations to develop and construct affordable housing. The government accepts IHCP applications on a continuous basis at alberta.ca/ihcp.

Supporting community-driven projects is a key action under Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy.

