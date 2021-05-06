Canada Supports International Standards for Marine Renewable Energy

HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to developing clean technologies that drive our economy and create jobs as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an $86,000 investment to Marine Renewables Canada to accelerate safe, reliable and cost-effective deployment of clean technology systems.

The investment supports Canadian experts participating in developing international standards for marine renewable energy. The standards are best practices based on industry experiences from across the world. They will reduce the cost of deploying marine renewable technology while facilitating international collaboration and trade. Informed by industry, these regulations will accelerate economic growth while stimulating innovation and increasing industry competitiveness.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, the project advances clean energy technologies that help Canada meet its climate change targets and builds a low-emissions energy future. This is done through investments in research, development and demonstration projects, as well as related scientific activities.

The government supports innovative energy technology projects that enable clean, competitive and sustainable natural resource sectors.

"International standards for marine renewable technologies increases their adoption and provides investors with certainty. We're building a low-emissions energy future by investing in clean technologies. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"These efforts will give investors, regulators and project developers the knowledge they need to confidently invest in Canada's marine renewable sector."

Andy Fillmore

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Member of Parliament for Halifax

"As an emerging clean energy sector, the development of technical standards that are internationally recognized is critical to the success of marine renewable energy technologies and projects. Marine Renewables Canada has appreciated the support from the Government of Canada to facilitate the Canadian subcommittee for the International Electrical Commission's (IEC) TC-114 standards development. The support has been instrumental in bringing Canada's industry experts together to provide leadership and guidance in the development of technical specifications and international standards."

Elisa Obermann

Executive Director, Marine Renewables Canada

