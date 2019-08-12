Canada Supports Indigenous Participation in Manitoba's Forest Sector

BIRCH RIVER, MB, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector continues to play a key role in our economy and our efforts to address climate change.

That is why Canada is investing in projects to equip Indigenous communities with tools to build greener businesses and promote economic stability in the forest sector.



Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today announced a $50,500 investment in the Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation to enable the community to pursue new business opportunities and provide training to workers.



This investment enables the Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation to launch a feasibility study and a business plan for a logging operation and forest development activities, including land-use planning, forestry practices, long-term forestry planning and reforestation.

The project is funded by Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI), which supports Indigenous-led economic development opportunities. By investing in Indigenous activities in Canada's forest sector, we can provide greener solutions that will help tackle climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Through Budget 2019, the Government of Canada committed an additional $12.6 million over three years for the IFI program. This investment will support the continued development of new forest-based technologies and products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help Indigenous communities increase and diversify market opportunities.

Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation is a Swampy Cree First Nations band government whose reserve community is located in northeast Birch River, Manitoba, along the western shores of Swan Lake.

"Investing in Canada's forest sector contributes to economic growth and job creation in rural, remote and Indigenous communities while promoting clean energy solutions for future generations. We are proud to support Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation's efforts to achieve forest sustainability."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

Indigenous Forestry Initiative



