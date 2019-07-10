Canada supports green infrastructure in Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre and Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment for green infrastructure in Ontario.

Investing in green infrastructure is essential to building healthy communities, protecting our natural resources, and fighting the effects of climate change. Whether to improve our water and sewer systems, protect our local waterways or use innovative technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, green infrastructure projects are helping build sustainable communities across the country. In March 2018, the Governments of Canada and Ontario entered into an agreement that will see the federal government invest over $2.2 billion in green infrastructure projects across the province over ten years.

Many municipalities, including the Niagara Region, are looking ahead to the next decade and taking the necessary actions to ensure that residents can continue to enjoy clean, reliable drinking water. This includes a new water treatment facility in South Niagara Falls that the regional government has long been planning and that will provide vital services and unlock economic potential in this growing community.

The Government of Canada wants municipalities across Canada and here in Ontario to thrive, so we will continue to work with all orders of government to achieve better conditions and economic growth that benefit each region.

Quotes

"Investment in green infrastructure is essential to building strong communities and providing our kids and grandkids with a healthy and sustainable future. Niagara Falls, the entire region and indeed all corners of the province of Ontario have critical investments to make in safe drinking water, wastewater and flood protection, all projects that can be funded under the Green Stream. It is time to work with every order of government to move forward on these projects for the benefit of Ontarians in every corner of the province."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada works with municipal partners across the country to support infrastructure projects. These investments help communities, including Port Colborne, Welland, Thorold, and St. Catharines, stay healthy and sustainable now and for years to come. By taking a leadership role and investing in these projects, the Federal Government is committed to reducing the burden on the local property taxpayer, and to develop long-term solutions for infrastructure issues our towns and cities face every day."

Vance Badawey, MP Niagara Centre

"The Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will reduce municipal infrastructure deficits across Canada and ensure Canadians, including the residents of Niagara, will continue to have access to safe drinking water, reliable transit services, and community recreation infrastructure.

Chris Bittle, MP, St. Catharines.

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

