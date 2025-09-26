OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $1.44 million in funding for 10 projects under Natural Resources Canada's Global Forest Leadership Program, delivered through the International Model Forest Network.

This funding will help restore damaged ecosystems, support agroforestry and sustainable local businesses, empower Indigenous and local communities — especially women and youth — and improve global forest management and restoration.

Healthy forests around the world contribute to carbon sequestration and climate resilience, benefitting Canadians and the global community. As a leader in sustainable forest management, Canada plays a key role in advancing sustainable forestry worldwide, and the federal government remains committed to sharing its expertise, fostering collaboration and helping restore, manage and conserve forests around the world to protect biodiversity and help tackle climate change and environmental damage.

"National Forest Week is a time to reflect on the value of forests and the shared responsibility we all have to protect them. Our forests are key to a healthier planet and a more resilient future, and Canada is proud to be a leader in sustainable forest management here at home and around the world."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Sustainable forest management is not just a point of pride — it's a responsibility we take seriously. Through the Global Forest Leadership Program, we are supporting solutions that restore ecosystems and strengthen climate resilience, so we can build a healthier planet for all."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The Global Forest Leadership Program supports activities that expand Canada's international engagement, collaborations and partnerships and share Canadian expertise abroad.

The International Model Forest Network (IMFN) is a global, voluntary community of practice dedicated to the sustainable management of forest landscapes and natural resources.

The Government of Canada first developed and implemented the Model Forest approach in the early 1990s at 10 sites across the country. The Model Forest approach shifts the value of forests from solely being about timber to a vision where social, environmental, economic and cultural benefits, as well as trade-offs are equally considered.

first developed and implemented the Model Forest approach in the early 1990s at 10 sites across the country. The Model Forest approach shifts the value of forests from solely being about timber to a vision where social, environmental, economic and cultural benefits, as well as trade-offs are equally considered. As global and domestic forests continue to face pressures from changing land-use and competing priorities, Canada's 10 Model Forest sites have since grown into a global network of more than 60 Model Forests in more than 30 countries.

