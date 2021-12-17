GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Clean, fresh water is essential to the health, safety, and well-being of our communities. The Government of Canada is committed to finding nature-based solutions to keep water safe, clean, and well-managed for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced close to $4 million in funding to support fifty-two new projects over the next four years under the EcoAction Community Funding Program.

The projects funded this year will have measurable and positive impacts on the environment and engage communities across the country. Projects are focused on improving freshwater quality through actions that reduce harmful substances in fresh water, and restore and protect freshwater ecosystem health.

For example, the Lac La Biche Region Watershed Stewardship Society in Alberta will receive $60,000 to improve water quality and watershed resilience in the Lac La Biche watershed by mitigating stormwater impacts, providing wildlife habitat, capturing carbon, and developing educational opportunities for the community. Manitoulin Streams in Ontario will receive $30,000 to engage Indigenous youth from Wiikwemkoong First Nation to remove invasive plants and restore spawning sites in their community.

EcoAction provides financial support to non-profit and non-governmental organizations for local action-based projects that achieve results in order to improve water quality and contribute to the protection of Canada's fresh water. Recently, the Government of Canada launched a call for proposals for project funding under EcoAction for 2022–2023. Applications will be accepted until January 11, 2022.

"Canadians understand how important fresh water is to our health, economy, and the well–being of our communities. To be effective in protecting this valued resource and addressing water quality challenges, we need to continue to strengthen collaboration and engagement within communities, with youth, and with Indigenous peoples."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Canada has more than two million lakes and rivers, which account for approximately 20 percent of the world's fresh water.

has more than two million lakes and rivers, which account for approximately 20 percent of the world's fresh water. The EcoAction Community Funding Program is a cost-shared program that leverages contributions from project partners. It requires that at least half of the total project value be funded from sources other than the Government of Canada .

. Partner contributions for the fifty-two projects are valued at over $7.6 million , provided in the form of financial or in-kind resources.

, provided in the form of financial or in-kind resources. The EcoAction-funded projects are expected to:

Protect, stabilize, or improve over 15,200 hectares of shoreline.



Reduce or divert over 404,000 kilograms of harmful waste.



Reduce water consumption by more than 29,000 litres.



Plant over 112,000 native plants.

The fifty-two EcoAction-funded projects combined are expected to engage over 809,300 people and communicate project activities and outcomes to over 780,100 people.

