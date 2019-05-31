Canada supports climate education by Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants

ELORA, ON, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing education, awareness and action on climate change through independent third parties will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario, Lloyd Longfield, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced funding through the federal government's Climate Action Fund to Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants.

The project will connect students with scientists and explorers, who will share their stories, research, successes, failures and solutions to fight climate change. Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants will host 60 climate change-themed virtual classes and field trips across Canada for students from kindergarten through grade 12.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness on climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast-to-coast. These initiatives provide learning experiences for Canadians to take positive action to fight climate change. This project is supporting Canadian solutions for students across the country and make a positive difference in our communities. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will help raise awareness about the importance of taking action on climate change right now."

– Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, ON

"Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants brings science, exploration, adventure and conservation into classrooms across Canada through virtual speakers and field trips. We're thrilled to have been awarded funding from the Climate Action Fund to host virtual events throughout 2019, events connecting thousands of Canadian students with leading climate scientists and explorers from around the world. They'll share their field experiences, research, successes and failures, potential solutions and more, helping to inspire the next generation of climate scientists and explorers, ready to confront this challenging issue head on."

– Joe Grabowski, Founder of Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants

Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants in Elora, Ontario will receive up to $50,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund.

will receive up to in funding through the Climate Action Fund. The organization will also devote the month of April to climate change and hold more than 25 virtual events for students across the country.

Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants aims to empower young Canadians by bringing science, exploration, adventure and conservation into classrooms through virtual speakers and field trips with scientists and explorers across the globe.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. This supports Canada's climate plan objectives by making investments in climate solutions.

