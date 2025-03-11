Project will help build a 103,000-square-foot facility to scale up and increase production of finished vials of therapeutics and vaccines

EDMONTON, AB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to make significant investments in Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector to develop innovative solutions and long-term domestic biomanufacturing capacity.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a contribution of $62 million to support Entos Pharmaceuticals' (Entos) $198.5 million project through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

This contribution will help build a 103,000-square-foot facility consisting of a biomanufacturing facility and research and development (R&D) centre. The facility will be used to produce genetic medicines with the potential to treat infections, cancer, rare diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's leading innovative technology platform overcomes a key challenge related to delivering genetic medicines by targeting specific parts of the body where disease originates. This means that the company could potentially treat challenging conditions such as cystic fibrosis. The investment will also support increased domestic biomanufacturing capacity, build on Canadian strengths in an emerging technology area and ensure Canadians have access to novel medicines that address health emergencies such as pandemics.

With this contribution, Entos will be able to produce leading-edge therapeutics and vaccines in Edmonton, Alberta. The company will maintain and create 90 new good-paying jobs, and hire students for 69 co-op positions. The project will support the scale-up of this innovative Canadian biotechnology company and its platform, strengthen the supply chain for genetic medicines and significantly enhance Canada's ability to produce essential next-generation medicines for international markets.

"Our government is protecting the Canadians of tomorrow by making the necessary investments today. By supporting the construction of this state-of-the-art facility in Edmonton, we are strengthening our capacity to produce cutting-edge therapeutics and vaccines, which will better equip Canada in responding to future health emergencies. We are resolved to foster innovation and secure a resilient life sciences ecosystem that will keep Canadians safe for generations to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This new Edmonton facility means that Canada will have a greater capacity to develop lifesaving medicines right here in Canada. It will strengthen our domestic biomanufacturing capacity, which will lead to improved health outcomes for Canadians."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"We are thrilled to receive this investment, which will enable us to build a cutting-edge GMP biomanufacturing facility and innovative R&D centre in Edmonton, Alberta. It will help us develop, scale up, produce and commercialize Fusogenix PLV therapeutics to address critical health needs and fill gaps in Canada's domestic manufacturing capacity."

– John Lewis, CEO, Entos Pharmaceuticals

Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector. In October 2022 , Entos received a $15.5 million grant from the Government of Alberta's Vaccine Manufacturing Program to support the province's innovation and technology strategy. Of that $15.5 million grant, $7.6 million will be used toward this project.

, Entos received a grant from the Government of Vaccine Manufacturing Program to support the province's innovation and technology strategy. Of that grant, will be used toward this project. Entos has two R&D laboratories in San Diego, California , and is currently managing the development of an additional 32,000-square-foot R&D pilot facility and phase 1 GMP manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California . Entos also has an office located in the United Kingdom .

, and is currently managing the development of an additional 32,000-square-foot R&D pilot facility and phase 1 GMP manufacturing facility in . Entos also has an office located in the . Budget 2021 provided a total of $2.2 billion over seven years toward growing a vibrant domestic life sciences sector and improving pandemic preparedness. This budget funding provides foundational investments to help build Canada's talent pipeline and research systems, as well as to foster the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.

