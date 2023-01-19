TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, and Raphael Arens, Executive Director of L'Arche Toronto Homes Inc., announced a combined investment of nearly $3 million to support the creation of eight affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities in Toronto.

The Government of Canada contributed $800,000 through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy, while L'Arche Toronto Homes Inc. contributed approximately $457,000 in cash equity and an additional $1.7 million through their Everyone Belongs capital campaign.

Located at 130 River Street and owned and operated by L'Arche Toronto, this project consists of two suites with a total of eight single-occupancy rooms. These rooms are intended for five individuals with intellectual disabilities and include affordable housing for three low-income live-in assistants. The project aims to provide a safe, accessible, and intentional living accommodations and a barrier-free and inclusive environment.

The custom-designed building is nearing completion, with an expected occupancy of April 2023.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Toronto and across the country. This innovative housing project will have a transformative impact on the lives of those living with developmental disabilities, by providing them with accessible housing and the support services they need to thrive. It's absolutely vital that we create housing options like this across Canada to support our most vulnerable, and ensure that no one is left behind. This is another example of our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Creating more affordable and accessible homes for people right here in Toronto, especially for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, remains a priority for me and for our government. Along with our community partners, we are making sure that projects like this become a reality – because they are truly life-changing and have a huge impact on our community. I will keep fighting for affordable housing here in Toronto Centre because everyone deserves a home that suits their needs." The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament of Toronto Centre

"We are so grateful for CMHC funding towards our Everyone Belongs Capital Campaign for a new home in Regent Park. We built this home in response to the changing needs of current core members in our community. This home will also enable us to welcome additional core members to L'Arche Toronto Homes Inc. This affordable, fully accessible and barrier-free home, in a specially designed condominium unit, will allow us to welcome new members who have physical and other disabilities. As well, individuals will have the opportunity to age 'in place' longer with opportunities for personal growth and be actively involved in the community surrounded by a complete circle of support. This home also builds sustainability for the future for L'Arche Toronto by increasing our community homes by 25% and addresses, in a small way, the city's long waitlist for affordable, safe and supported housing for individuals with intellectual disabilities."

Raphael Arens, Executive Director, L'Arche Toronto Homes Inc.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

