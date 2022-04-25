CANADA SUPPORTS 28 NEW AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS IN CHARLOTTETOWN

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, in communities across the country, including in Charlottetown.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown on the behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Brad Trivers, Provincial Minister of Social Development and Housing, announced close to $7.9 million of federal funding to create 28 new supportive homes through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Located at 203 Fitzroy in Charlottetown, the modular four-story building, a project by the Canadian Mental Health Association of PEI, will include studio and one-bedroom apartments for individuals dealing with mental health and/or addiction issues.

New investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are making this into reality by supporting those who need it most by quickly providing affordable homes for individuals in need across Canada, including in Charlottetown, to keep them safe. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Charlottetown and across Canada to help create jobs and improve quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, we are providing a chance to members of our community who are struggling with mental health and addictions issues to bring a positive change to their lives and to the community. Having access to safe, supportive and affordable homes is key to their recovery. This is the National Housing Strategy in action." – Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"All Islanders deserve access to safe and affordable housing. The Province is committed in growing its housing supply and are thrilled to partner with CMHA-PEI on a 28-unit modular facility that will support the organization's Housing First program. This project is a beautiful example of coming together to support one another through federal, provincial and community investments." – The Honourable Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing

"There is an acute need for safe, affordable housing in Charlottetown and the province as a whole. These units will be for individuals receiving assistance through the organization's mental health programs. The project also allows CMHA PEI to add much needed office and meeting space to continue building on their successful outreach programming such as peer, education, and housing supports. CMHA is excited for this next stage of the project coming together and seeing the modular units put in place." – Shelley Muzika, MBA, BBA, Executive Director, Director of Finance, Administration and Corporate Support, Canadian Mental Health Association – PEI Division

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. To ensure that more affordable housing can be built quickly, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative.

over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative. The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which has resulted in 41% of all units created under the program being targeted to Indigenous peoples.

Close to 33% of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects.

This new funding is expected to create at least 6,000 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

