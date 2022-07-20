TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - People who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness now have access to 24 new affordable homes with supports in Toronto.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, alongside John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor of Toronto and Councillor for Davenport, and Robin Buxton Potts, Councillor for Toronto Centre, marked the grand opening of the building, which received a federal investment of approximately $1.2 million.

Through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), the Government of Canada has led the development of almost 1,000 new, affordable homes across Toronto, including 292 Parliament Street.

The project converted a three-storey, 24-unit property into 1- and 2-bedroom affordable apartments with 24/7 supports. This supportive housing project provides a rapid, dignified response to connect people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including families and seniors, with homes and appropriate supports they need to achieve housing stability. The building is operated by an experienced non-profit housing provider, St. Jude Community Homes, who will provide a range of support services for tenants in partnership with a number of local community organizations.

New investments under the RHI will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is ensuring that those who need it most in Toronto are given housing and the supports they need to thrive. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we're investing in affordable housing, creating jobs and improving the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, members of our community earning a lower income now have access to more affordable places to call home." – The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

"We are continuing to get more affordable supportive housing built. We're proud to open 292-296 Parliament Street and provide 24 affordable homes for Toronto families. This project is possible through our strong partnership with the federal and provincial governments. I am committed to continuing to work with these governments to get more housing built so that we continue to provide some of our most vulnerable residents with safe and affordable places to call home." – Mayor John Tory, City of Toronto

"Breaking a cycle of homelessness means that there are fewer people struggling to survive outside. Supportive affordable housing projects such as 292-296 Parliament Street are crucial to connecting people to the support they need. Safe and affordable housing improves people's health, well-being, and economic stability and we can't wait to welcome our new tenants to their new homes." – Deputy Mayor Ana Bailão (Davenport), Chair of the Housing and Planning Committee, City of Toronto

"Affordable supportive housing is not just a space to live in, it's a caring and nurturing community that provides 24/7 holistic supports to tenants. In this way we can ensure that tenants can improve their health, well-being, and overall quality of life while having stability in their housing. I'm excited to start welcoming new tenants to the new supportive community at 292-296 Parliament Street." – Robin Buxton Potts, City Councillor for Toronto Centre

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is a $2 .5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

.5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, recent immigrants, and refugees.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of funding being provided to program applicants (with some exceptions). Units in the North and remote communities are intended to be constructed within 18 months.

Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1 .5 billion over the next two years to extend the RHI and create 6,000 additional affordable housing units across Canada , with at least 25% of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

.5 billion over the next two years to extend the RHI and create 6,000 additional affordable housing units across , with at least 25% of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

