GATINEAU, QC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The global economy is rapidly changing, and many Canadians are feeling the effects at home--including young people looking for jobs in a challenging job market. In response, the Government of Canada is focused on what it can control: creating summer jobs for young people across Canada to gain meaningful work experience that will set them on a path to a successful future.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the launch of the hiring period for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2026. From now until July 20, 2026, young job seekers from across Canada can find local job opportunities on the Job Bank website and mobile app.

This summer, more work opportunities will be available compared to last year. Up to 100,000 CSJ openings will be available for young people between the ages of 15 and 30. Youth can apply for summer jobs in fields that interest them, such as the recreation sector, the food industry, marketing or tourism. Jobs are also available in high-demand and growing fields, including construction, and in fields related to environmental protection, technology and digital skills. Youth are encouraged to check Job Bank regularly for updates and to share exciting job opportunities with their friends.

Today's announcement is part of the Government of Canada's $1.5 billion investment in youth employment programming. As outlined in Budget 2025 and highlighted by the Minister last week, this investment will support about 175,000 opportunities for youth in 2026-27 alone through the Student Work Placement Program, the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, and CSJ.

Quotes

"As young Canadians are working towards their future in difficult times, they will not be left behind. The Canada Summer Jobs program helps young people get meaningful, paid work experience that builds the skills and confidence to succeed in the job market. This year, by expanding the program to support up to 100,000 job opportunities, we are ensuring that even more young Canadians can access meaningful job experiences and build the foundation for long-term success."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Quality summer jobs help youth gain the skills, confidence and experience they need to succeed in the workforce. This investment in Canada Summer Jobs will empower 100,000 young people to explore career interests, earn income over the summer, and take important first steps toward high-paying, long-term careers. Building a stronger Canadian economy for tomorrow begins with supporting future generations today."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick Facts

CSJ-funded jobs are full-time (30 to 40 hours per week), with a duration of 6 to 16 weeks (with the average duration being 8 weeks).

Since 2019, CSJ has supported employers to create more than 600,000 job opportunities for youth, including over 75,000 jobs in 2025.

The CSJ program helps improve access to the labour market for youth, especially those who face barriers to employment. This includes youth with disabilities, Black youth, racialized youth, Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, youth in rural and remote areas, and youth in official language minority communities.

Youth who participate in the CSJ program benefit from better long-term earnings than non-participants, according to a 2024 audit by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada.

Related Product

Backgrounder: Canada Summer Jobs 2026

Associated Links

Canada Summer Jobs

jobbank.gc.ca/youth

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]