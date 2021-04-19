Canada Strong: Sezzle and Local Laundry Team Up to Support Local

Large numbers of small businesses in Canada are craving for relief after the catastrophic effects of COVID-19 on brick and mortar retail. Local Laundry - a retailer with the mission to make garments for social good - found themselves among the accumulating population of brands on a search for support. As a mission-driven company, they set out to find a partner with similar values and the shared ambition to support Canadian small business. With Sezzle's recent B-corp certification and commitments to social-good, it was an easy choice.

"We were thrilled to partner with Sezzle on a campaign that gives back with our custom Canadian-made garments. Sezzle helped us and our customers during the height of the pandemic and we can't wait to return the favour and help support other small businesses in need. Our custom Canadian-made garments program has been used to raise $10,000 to causes and charities close to our community's hearts. We're thankful to collaborate with a socially conscious organization like Sezzle on a campaign that will help Canadian Small Businesses" said Connor Curran, CEO of Local Laundry.

Together, the companies designed a t-shirt - with a portion of the profits from sales going to support small businesses across Canada, beginning April 15th and running through April 30th. Ten dollars from every shirt sale will be donated to one of two charities: ACCESS Community Capital Fund's Small Business Relief Fund and CanadaHelps' Covid-19 Community Care Fund. Additionally, Sezzle will waive all processing fees associated with shirt sales.

"ACCESS Community Capital Fund is helping small businesses and entrepreneurs through these challenging times by providing access to micro funding, business support and programs. We know small business and innovation will lead the economy and have made it our mission to lift up this community. Our team would like to thank Sezzle and Local Laundry for selecting our organization, providing much needed funding and extending our impact." Ryan Hollinrake, Executive Director

"Through our COVID-19 Cause Funds, we've been able to support hundreds of charities responding to unprecedented needs in communities across Canada. Charities are a critical part of Canada's social fabric and social safety net and their work has been critical in helping Canadians through these challenging times. CanadaHelps would like to thank Sezzle and Local Laundry for supporting these charities and the many Canadians who rely on them." Marina Glogovac, President and CEO, CanadaHelps

Interested in helping support small businesses in Canada? Buy a shirt here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 30,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sezzle

Related Links

https://www.sezzle.com

