RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has concluded a successful two-day mission to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, represented Canada at the Future Minerals Forum, one of the world's leading events in the mining sector. The visit reinforced Canada's commitment to advancing global critical mineral supply chains and deepening economic ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On January 13, 2026, Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding with His Excellency Mr. Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, to enhance cooperation in the field of mineral resources. This agreement will promote trade and investment across critical mineral value chains, foster knowledge sharing and support bilateral efforts to secure sustainable supply chains.

As part of the Future Minerals Forum, Parliamentary Secretary Guay participated in a panel with Minister Al-Khorayef and emphasized the role Canadian critical minerals can play in advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation, underlining Canada's position as a strategic partner and showcasing how Canadian expertise in environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and advanced technologies can attract global capital.

Parliamentary Secretary Guay also took the opportunity to engage in bilateral meetings with leading Saudi mining companies to showcase Canada's mining expertise and explore opportunities to attract Saudi investment. He highlighted recent mining projects referred to Canada's Major Projects Office and discussed avenues to share mining expertise.

Canada is committed to strengthening trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia. This was exemplified at the Future Minerals Forum by the formalization of a partnership between Canada's Northern Graphite and Saudi Arabia's Obeikan Investment Group to develop Battery an Anode Material processing facility in Saudi Arabia -- a key step toward secure, diversified supply chains.

This mission marked a key step in Canada's strategy to catalyze $500 billion in new private sector investments at home and around the world and double non-U.S. exports in the next decade. Strong international partnerships, new trade opportunities and advancing Canadian innovation are what will make Canada an energy superpower.

"Canada has what the world wants, and we are moving quickly to strengthen international partnerships, forge new trading relationships and become an energy superpower. Deepening collaboration with partners like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -- our largest trading partner in the region -- creates opportunities for Canadian industry, strengthens our economic diversity and resilience and will create lasting prosperity across our economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

"We are doing the important work of forging and strengthening our relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance shared priorities in critical minerals and responsible resource development. This partnership will help attract investment, create good jobs and reinforce global supply chains, which will have tangible, long-term benefits in Canada and abroad."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Parliamentary Secretary Claude Guay represented Canada at the 2026 Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 13–14, 2026, alongside Canadian industry leaders and officials.

In 2024, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was Canada's largest two-way trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa, with merchandise trade totalling approximately $4.1 billion ($2 billion in Canadian exports and $2.1 billion in imports). Top Canadian exports include defence products, aircraft, motor vehicles and parts, pharmaceuticals and industrial machinery. Energy products accounted for over 97 percent of Canadian imports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming its mining sector to become a global hub for mineral processing and investment, creating opportunities for Canadian companies and investors to collaborate on secure and sustainable supply chains.

