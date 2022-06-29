CANADA SOCCER TEAMS UP WITH OSMOW'S™ SHAWARMA ON NEW PARTNERSHIP

"We are excited to team up with Canada Soccer to help build on the success of our National Teams," said Ben Osmow, Osmow's™ CEO and Head of Franchising.

"Osmow's, like Canada Soccer, has expanded and risen in popularity in recent years," said Bernadette Farag, Osmow's™ President & CMO. "We look forward to supporting our National Teams as they continue this great run in Canadian soccer."

"We are proud to partner with Osmow's™ and welcome them as the Official Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Restaurant Partner of Canada Soccer," said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. "With the sport on the continued rise across our country, adding committed partners such as Osmow's™ will help contribute to and elevate our growth. It is an incredibly exciting time for soccer, and we look forward to collaborating with Osmow's™ to positively impact the Canadian soccer community from coast-to-coast."

This year marks an exciting chapter for Canada Soccer, with Canada Soccer's Men's National Team set to continue its road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, while Canada Soccer's Women's National Team has its eyes set on qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia / New Zealand 2023™ this summer.

Canadian forward Cyle Larin, 27, will serve as Osmow's™ brand ambassador. The native of Brampton is the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada Soccer's Men's National Team with 24 goals. His 13 goals through FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers in 2021 and 2022 were the most by any player in the Concacaf region.

"I am looking forward to being a brand ambassador for the partnership between Canada Soccer and Osmow's™ as our team continues the push toward the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™," said Larin. "Support is critical as our National Team programs aim to reach new heights, and I appreciate the backing of Osmow's™ as we continue this journey."

"Osmow's™ is also committed to playing its part in cultivating the existing momentum around Canadian soccer, one of the fastest growing participatory sports in the country," said Sam Osmow, Principal & Founder of Osmow's™.

About Osmow's

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first Osmow's™ store was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful operation to this day. Over 20 years ago, as a recent immigrant to Canada, Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape, blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, Osmow's flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. Osmow's™ has grown to 130 locations and continues to expand across North America. Osmow's™ is family owned and operated, run by Sam, his son Ben Osmow, and daughter Bernadette Farag.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are core to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Qatar 2022-bound men's national team, the Olympic champion women's national team and the Canadian Championship, the country's highest domestic club competition, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League.

SOURCE Osmow’s Shawarma

For further information: Please contact: Sandra Gage, Chief Marketing Officer, Canada Soccer, [email protected]; Marina Baric, Marketing Director, Osmow's, [email protected]