YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Danny Yakeleya, Chair of the Our Land for the Future Trust, signed a historic grant agreement to launch NWT: Our Land for the Future, one of the largest Indigenous-led land conservation initiatives in the world. Backed by $375 million in new investments, including $300 million from Canada and $75 million from philanthropic partners, NWT: Our Land for the Future will support Indigenous-led stewardship and conservation across some of the world's most intact boreal and tundra ecosystems while creating hundreds of good, culturally meaningful jobs across the territory.

Indigenous partners to NWT: Our Land for the Future aim to conserve and steward up to 380,000 square kilometres of land and inland water, which is nearly 30% of the territory, including the protection and conservation of over 2% of Canada in new terrestrial and freshwater areas. This represents a space almost seven times the size of Nova Scotia.

Key activities and initiatives that could receive funding include:

Indigenous Guardians , with support for operations, training, recruitment, and career development of Guardians who monitor ecological health, protect cultural sites, and safeguard sensitive areas and species.

, with support for operations, training, recruitment, and career development of Guardians who monitor ecological health, protect cultural sites, and safeguard sensitive areas and species. Establishing and stewarding Protected Areas, Conserved Areas, and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs), both new and existing.

Protected Areas, Conserved Areas, and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs), both new and existing. Climate action , including research, impact assessments, adaptation strategies, and mitigation activities related to climate change.

, including research, impact assessments, adaptation strategies, and mitigation activities related to climate change. Local and regional conservation-based economic developments, such as Indigenous harvesting economies, ecotourism, cultural tourism, traditional arts, and artisanal enterprises will not only contribute to environmental preservation but also provide sustainable economic opportunities for Indigenous communities and the region at large.

This groundbreaking partnership involves 21 Indigenous governments and organizations, the Government of Canada, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and private donors working together to advance Indigenous-led stewardship in the North for the benefit of all Canadians.

Today marks a pivotal moment in our efforts toward climate action and conservation. NWT: Our Land for the Future stands out as one of the largest Indigenous-led land conservation efforts globally, aiming to foster sustainable practices and economic growth throughout the Northwest Territories. This initiative, led and governed by Indigenous peoples, will advance large-scale, long-term conservation, stewardship, and economic development throughout the Northwest Territories. It will generate hundreds of good, culturally meaningful jobs, sustaining Indigenous ways of life for generations to come and drive climate action and resilience. This initiative shows the progress possible through a tailored regional approach, engaging communities to identify important ecological and cultural areas. This not only provides clarity for industries but also streamlines conservation planning and project approvals. Initiatives like this will make it possible to protect these natural spaces for future generations.

Quotes

"Indigenous peoples are recognized globally as leaders in environmental stewardship and NWT: Our Land for the Future is another powerful example of this leadership. This agreement represents unprecedented collaboration and moves NWT: Our Land for the Future from planning to action, allowing for meaningful progress toward our 30 by 30 goal. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to reconnection by protecting natural spaces and building a better future for generations to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This historic initiative is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work together toward our common goals. By supporting Indigenous leadership, we are not just supporting stewardship of the land, we're strengthening cultural identity, creating good jobs, conserving our ecosystems, and driving long-term prosperity in the North."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Signing this grant agreement marks a major shift. Our historic partnership is moving from the planning phase into action and implementation. Funds will soon flow to Indigenous partners to care for lands and waters and generate sustainable opportunities for the North. The vision we have created together is becoming a reality on the ground."

– Danny Yakeleya, Chair of the Our Land for the Future Trust

Quick facts

Project Finance for Permanence is an innovative way of funding conservation by bringing together diverse partners, like governments and private donors, to support long-term, large-scale protection of land and inland water.

NWT: Our Land for the Future is one of four Project Finance for Permanence initiatives announced in December 2022 . Together, these four initiatives could protect up to one million square kilometres, a significant contribution to Canada's conservation goals.

. Together, these four initiatives could protect up to one million square kilometres, a significant contribution to conservation goals. The Our Land for the Future Trust Governance Committee, which is made up of Indigenous members, will be responsible for deciding how investments are distributed to Indigenous recipients each year for eligible activities that support the vision and objective of the Our Land for the Future agreement.

Canada helped achieve the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, which includes a global target to conserve 30% of land and water by 2030, as well as recognizes and supports the critical role of Indigenous communities in halting biodiversity loss. The Project Finance for Permanence model is an innovative tool that fundamentally encompasses both priorities.

