WINNIPEG, MB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, Manitoba Housing and the City of Winnipeg announced over $51 million in combined funding to help build 150 secure, apartment-style homes consisting of a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units in Winnipeg. The project at 2675 Portage Avenue, wholly owned by Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, an Ojibwe Nation located on the Ontario/Manitoba border, with over 70% of it's reserve land in Manitoba, is an example of economic reconciliation whereby First Nations participate in economic development for the prosperity of the First Nation and its members. This is the first housing development in Winnipeg by Shoal Lake 40 First Nation.

Also announced today, Winnipeg is using $2 million of this funding to support this important development through their Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) Capital Grant Incentive program, creating more housing options for its residents. The city recently received its third HAF installment of more than $30.6 million reflecting the successful implementation of its plan.

HAF rewards local governments for pursuing changes that cut red tape and build more homes faster. It encourages local solutions that create more housing options by driving innovation, removing barriers and incentivizing updates to planning systems.

Winnipeg proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan which included promoting multi-family housing among other important initiatives.

The announcement was made by Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Chief Herb Green, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Additions and Homelessness Manitoba, and Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation through this affordable housing development is helping solve the housing supply shortage in Winnipeg, which is coupled with their ongoing commitment to supplying sustainable fresh drinking water to the City of Winnipeg since 1919.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to ensuring communities have the support they need to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to safe, adequate, and affordable housing is fundamental to long-term socio-economic success. It leads to better health and education outcomes, stronger employment opportunities, and more resilient and connected communities. We are proud to partner with Shoal Lake 40 First Nation to expand access to affordable housing for Indigenous people and those most in need. Together, we are making meaningful investments that will strengthen the economic and social well being of the entire community." – Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"Shoal Lake 40 First Nation helped the City with it's drinking water shortage by suppling sustainable clean Drinking Water for over 106 years to the residents and businesses of Winnipeg through the Aqueduct that was built on our Land. We are now coming to the City's aid again with this $48 million Affordable Housing Development, providing a cost effective Housing solution to the City's critical Housing Shortage." – Chief Herb Greene, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation

"Shoal Lake 40 First Nation comes to the table with Solutions. We fully understand that the Canadian Housing Problems are solvable through Partnership and Collaboration with the Federal, Provincial, Municipal and First Nation governments." – Councillor Billy Wahpay, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation

"The Manitoba government is proud to partner with Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, the Government of Canada and the City of Winnipeg to ensure more Manitobans have access to safe, stable and affordable housing. These 150 new homes will provide secure, apartment-style housing for families in Winnipeg, while supporting good jobs and strengthening our communities. We remain focused on increasing the housing supply and improving affordability, our Provincial government's contribution of $1.5M for capital. reflects our shared commitment to working collaboratively across governments and with First Nations partners to deliver meaningful, long-term solutions to housing and homelessness." – The Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness of Manitoba

"Every Winnipegger deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. These new homes will create more housing options for Winnipeg families, while also advancing economic reconciliation with Shoal Lake 40 First Nation. With investment from the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are increasing the housing supply and helping projects like this move forward to meet the growing needs of our city."

– Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 2675 Portage Avenue is as follows: $43.5 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $2.0 million from the federal government, through Winnipeg's Housing Accelerator Fund $1.6 million from the Shoal Lake 40 First Nation in cash equity $1.5 million through a grant from Manitoba Housing $4.4 million from the City of Winnipeg in Tax Incentive Financing (Affordable Housing Now)



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information. Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework. CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]