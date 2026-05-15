OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was higher in April, with an increase of 3.2% to 256,777 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were down 1% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,805 units recorded in April, compared to 21,938 units in April 2025. The year-to-date total was 71,011 units, up 6% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts in British Columbia and Ontario.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 17% in April (279,317 units) compared to March (239,747 units).

New to this release, CMHC is publishing building permit data and additional data from the Starts and Completions Survey (SCS). This includes approved units awaiting housing start, as well as the under-construction inventory and the number of units completed. These indicators show a complete view of the residential construction pipeline and are available for centres with a population of 50,000 or more.

Quote:

"While the six‑month trend in housing starts rose slightly in April, it follows several consecutive months of decline, underscoring the uneven nature of current construction activity, and month-to-month volatility. Building permit data provides additional context for this pattern, pointing to a construction pipeline that remains subdued, in line with CMHC's Housing Market Outlook," said Kevin Hughes, Deputy Chief Economist at CMHC.

"Building permits provide an early signal of future residential construction activity, while housing starts capture construction that has begun and offer the best indication of future housing supply. Together, these measures show how development intentions translate into real construction activity, providing a more complete picture of the residential construction market's trajectory," said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President of Housing Insights. "This is why CMHC is proactively releasing building permits data alongside Starts and Completions Survey data."

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 13,694 units.

Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Toronto posted a 34% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Montréal starts increased 21% due to higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 30% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts.

posted a 34% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. starts increased 21% due to higher multi-unit starts. recorded a 30% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and a backbone institution of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions--including mortgage loan insurance and securitization--while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over

March-April 2026





















Approved Units* Awaiting Housing Start Under Construction (Units) Completions (Units) Province/Centre March 2026 April 2026 % March 2026 April 2026 % March 2026 April 2026 % Provinces

















N.L. 541 413 -23.7 775 851 9.8 65 119 83.1 P.E.I. 317 294 -7.3 822 879 6.9 31 37 19.4 N.S. 3,683 3,858 4.8 13,613 13,694 0.6 395 157 -60.3 N.B. 1,356 1,378 1.6 6,088 5,877 -3.5 361 472 30.7 Atlantic 5,897 5,943 0.8 21,298 21,301 0 852 785 -7.9 Que. 37,076 34,533 -6.9 57,337 58,963 2.8 2,883 2,764 -4.1 Ont. 33,592 29,408 -12.5 146,956 149,423 1.7 4,115 4,028 -2.1 Man. 4,261 4,248 -0.3 8,586 9,161 6.7 347 195 -43.8 Sask. 2,185 2,068 -5.4 5,776 5,823 0.8 194 549 183 Alta. 23,862 24,139 1.2 43,663 43,156 -1.2 3,784 3,535 -6.6 Prairies 30,308 30,455 0.5 58,025 58,140 0.2 4,325 4,279 -1.1 B.C. 41,966 41,985 0 82,306 83,364 1.3 3,236 3,401 5.1 Canada 50,000+ 148,839 142,324 -4.4 365,922 371,191 1.4 15,411 15,257 -1



















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 2,185 2,373 8.6 2,759 2,766 0.3 28 186 ## Barrie 525 644 22.7 2,060 2,030 -1.5 348 52 -85.1 Belleville - Quinte West 144 147 2.1 828 819 -1.1 9 17 88.9 Brantford 433 410 -5.3 1,803 1,858 3.1 20 44 120 Calgary 18,652 18,779 0.7 24,938 24,095 -3.4 2,606 2,097 -19.5 Chilliwack 456 150 -67.1 1,022 1,209 18.3 6 137 ## Drummondville 523 292 -44.2 878 1,032 17.5 19 89 ## Edmonton 4,766 4,838 1.5 16,568 16,924 2.1 993 1,362 37.2 Fredericton 270 287 6.3 1,698 1,440 -15.2 36 266 ## Greater/Grand Sudbury 50 49 -2 610 572 -6.2 38 50 31.6 Guelph 120 111 -7.5 598 545 -8.9 5 62 ## Halifax 3,564 3,750 5.2 13,468 13,549 0.6 374 127 -66 Hamilton 386 376 -2.6 7,421 6,994 -5.8 113 452 ## Kamloops 697 333 -52.2 912 1,252 37.3 124 28 -77.4 Kelowna 1,355 1,376 1.5 4,787 4,442 -7.2 554 537 -3.1 Kingston 406 619 52.5 1,841 1,835 -0.3 19 12 -36.8 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,620 780 -51.9 7,397 7,997 8.1 367 253 -31.1 Lethbridge 282 360 27.7 851 836 -1.8 36 33 -8.3 London 2,462 1,616 -34.4 5,837 6,738 15.4 90 64 -28.9 Moncton 668 603 -9.7 3,392 3,467 2.2 237 171 -27.8 Montréal 22,797 20,546 -9.9 33,545 34,410 2.6 1,807 1,537 -14.9 Nanaimo 485 258 -46.8 915 1,126 23.1 11 28 154.5 Oshawa 958 755 -21.2 3,336 2,760 -17.3 72 614 ## Ottawa-Gatineau 6,922 6,011 -13.2 21,264 21,555 1.4 1,063 975 -8.3 Gatineau 2,261 2,090 -7.6 4,008 4,229 5.5 307 138 -55 Ottawa 4,661 3,921 -15.9 17,256 17,326 0.4 756 837 10.7 Peterborough 60 122 103.3 71 62 -12.7 19 9 -52.6 Québec 7,762 7,891 1.7 10,350 10,844 4.8 232 426 83.6 Red Deer 31 40 29 433 422 -2.5 21 21 0 Regina 505 181 -64.2 1,460 1,781 22 33 81 145.5 Saguenay 851 817 -4 1,061 1,045 -1.5 58 88 51.7 St. Catharines-Niagara 907 830 -8.5 4,305 4,350 1 101 47 -53.5 Saint John 418 488 16.7 998 970 -2.8 88 35 -60.2 St. John's 541 413 -23.7 775 851 9.8 65 119 83.1 Saskatoon 1,680 1,887 12.3 4,316 4,042 -6.3 161 468 190.7 Sherbrooke 554 449 -19 2,119 2,040 -3.7 72 206 186.1 Thunder Bay 268 192 -28.4 365 359 -1.6 8 13 62.5 Toronto 19,380 17,732 -8.5 88,714 90,550 2.1 1,937 1,376 -29 Trois-Rivières 643 656 2 977 1,012 3.6 103 17 -83.5 Vancouver 34,304 35,830 4.4 62,130 61,945 -0.3 2,170 2,345 8.1 Victoria 2,243 1,492 -33.5 8,427 9,262 9.9 313 48 -84.7 Windsor 424 265 -37.5 1,465 1,598 9.1 121 75 -38 Winnipeg 4,153 4,142 -0.3 8,199 8,773 7 321 188 -41.4 CMA Total 145,450 138,890 -4.5 354,893 360,157 1.5 14,798 14,755 -0.3

*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts. ## not calculable / extreme value Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) © 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) April 2026



Single-Detached All Others













Total



March 2026 April 2026 % March 2026 April 2026 % March 2026 April 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















Nfld.Lab.

753 701 -7 481 763 59 1,233 1,464 19 P.E.I.

296 267 -10 852 976 15 1,148 1,243 8 N.S.

1,471 1,448 -2 5,769 5,156 -11 7,240 6,604 -9 N.B.

1,101 1,084 -2 4,744 4,651 -2 5,845 5,736 -2 Que.

5,351 5,379 1 54,693 55,487 1 60,043 60,866 1 Ont.

9,855 9,523 -3 52,933 59,936 13 62,788 69,459 11 Man.

2,150 2,133 -1 5,218 5,808 11 7,368 7,941 8 Sask.

1,937 1,864 -4 2,524 2,520 0 4,461 4,384 -2 Alta.

13,103 13,110 0 32,944 29,695 -10 46,047 42,805 -7 B.C.

4,414 4,150 -6 35,716 39,549 11 40,129 43,699 9 Canada (10,000+) 40,429 39,660 -2 195,872 204,542 4 236,301 244,202 3 Canada (All Areas) 46,798 45,902 -2 201,966 210,875 4 248,764 256,777 3 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 199 187 -6 616 548 -11 815 735 -10 Barrie

195 230 18 320 202 -37 515 432 -16 Belleville - Quinte West 146 126 -14 244 184 -25 390 310 -21 Brantford

323 316 -2 760 840 11 1,083 1,156 7 Calgary

5,819 5,827 0 18,192 14,650 -19 24,010 20,477 -15 Chilliwack

141 125 -11 260 850 227 401 975 143 Drummondville 215 228 6 1,158 1,428 23 1,373 1,656 21 Edmonton

5,448 5,478 1 11,796 12,198 3 17,244 17,676 3 Fredericton

289 284 -2 1,024 674 -34 1,313 958 -27 Greater/Grand Sudbury 95 84 -12 338 338 - 433 422 -3 Guelph

34 33 -3 414 416 0 448 449 0 Halifax

752 678 -10 4,474 3,826 -14 5,226 4,504 -14 Hamilton

304 306 1 3,250 3,162 -3 3,554 3,468 -2 Kamloops

131 134 2 970 1,682 73 1,101 1,816 65 Kelowna

253 224 -11 1,848 1,780 -4 2,101 2,004 -5 Kingston

296 243 -18 312 200 -36 608 443 -27 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 489 391 -20 3,668 5,236 43 4,157 5,627 35 Lethbridge

332 322 -3 486 490 1 818 812 -1 London

388 422 9 3,088 4,630 50 3,476 5,052 45 Moncton

362 370 2 2,157 2,422 12 2,519 2,793 11 Montréal

1,410 1,339 -5 25,579 24,712 -3 26,988 26,051 -3 Nanaimo

100 119 19 246 634 158 347 753 117 Oshawa

534 487 -9 402 342 -15 936 829 -11 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,918 1,945 1 12,580 13,410 7 14,497 15,355 6 Gatineau

357 380 6 1,962 2,459 25 2,319 2,839 22 Ottawa

1,561 1,565 0 10,618 10,951 3 12,178 12,516 3 Peterborough

79 65 -18 22 22 - 100 87 -13 Québec

732 737 1 6,782 6,506 -4 7,514 7,244 -4 Red Deer

100 79 -21 360 358 -1 460 437 -5 Regina

500 503 1 512 1,022 100 1,012 1,525 51 Saguenay

244 243 0 1,128 1,134 1 1,372 1,377 0 St. Catharines-Niagara 567 585 3 3,128 3,014 -4 3,695 3,599 -3 Saint John

277 260 -6 398 370 -7 675 630 -7 St. John's

602 556 -8 324 612 89 926 1,168 26 Saskatoon

1,417 1,348 -5 1,992 1,472 -26 3,409 2,820 -17 Sherbrooke

245 219 -11 2,500 2,532 1 2,745 2,751 0 Thunder Bay

76 91 20 228 214 -6 304 305 0 Toronto

2,518 2,338 -7 19,204 22,848 19 21,722 25,186 16 Trois-Rivières 154 158 3 1,198 832 -31 1,352 990 -27 Vancouver

2,343 2,106 -10 24,998 26,296 5 27,341 28,402 4 Victoria

319 319 - 3,254 4,274 31 3,573 4,593 29 Windsor

266 286 8 674 990 47 940 1,276 36 Winnipeg

1,842 1,841 0 4,214 4,964 18 6,055 6,805 12

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over































January - April 2025 - 2026















Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % N.L.

126 113 -10 107 257 140 233 370 59 P.E.I.

68 45 -34 397 411 4 465 456 -2 N.S.

350 330 -6 2,173 1,332 -39 2,523 1,662 -34 N.B.

115 119 3 742 851 15 857 970 13 Atlantic

659 607 -8 3,419 2,851 -17 4,078 3,458 -15 Que.

1,129 1,324 17 13,296 14,826 12 14,425 16,150 12 Ont.

2,384 2,225 -7 13,888 18,198 31 16,272 20,423 26 Man.

684 643 -6 1,173 1,826 56 1,857 2,469 33 Sask.

452 435 -4 1,478 901 -39 1,930 1,336 -31 Alta.

4,867 3,775 -22 11,897 9,087 -24 16,764 12,862 -23 Prairies

6,003 4,853 -19 14,548 11,814 -19 20,551 16,667 -19 B.C.

1,115 1,086 -3 10,799 13,227 22 11,914 14,313 20 Canada

11,290 10,095 -11 55,950 60,916 9 67,240 71,011 6 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 40 37 -8 857 226 -74 897 263 -71 Barrie

21 44 110 98 48 -51 119 92 -23 Belleville - Quinte West

32 20 -38 165 4 -98 197 24 -88 Brantford

88 101 15 580 399 -31 668 500 -25 Calgary

2,328 1,758 -24 7,045 4,504 -36 9,373 6,262 -33 Chilliwack

38 35 -8 237 341 44 275 376 37 Drummondville

72 64 -11 254 404 59 326 468 44 Edmonton

2,092 1,548 -26 3,864 3,558 -8 5,956 5,106 -14 Fredericton

25 23 -8 125 94 -25 150 117 -22 Greater/Grand Sudbury

8 13 63 5 42 ## 13 55 323 Guelph

7 3 -57 7 46 ## 14 49 250 Halifax

210 166 -21 2,067 933 -55 2,277 1,099 -52 Hamilton

55 55 - 625 670 7 680 725 7 Kamloops

41 46 12 106 794 ## 147 840 471 Kelowna

72 44 -39 668 648 -3 740 692 -6 Kingston

47 47 - 216 12 -94 263 59 -78 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

96 105 9 1,018 2,038 100 1,114 2,143 92 Lethbridge

82 65 -21 142 197 39 224 262 17 London

142 107 -25 225 1,858 ## 367 1,965 435 Moncton

30 35 17 547 653 19 577 688 19 Montréal

347 301 -13 6,939 6,934 0 7,286 7,235 -1 Nanaimo

29 43 48 105 282 169 134 325 143 Oshawa

64 68 6 102 51 -50 166 119 -28 Ottawa-Gatineau 522 469 -10 3,671 3,753 2 4,193 4,222 1 Gatineau

67 86 28 626 1,062 70 693 1,148 66 Ottawa

455 383 -16 3,045 2,691 -12 3,500 3,074 -12 Peterborough

18 13 -28 3 11 267 21 24 14 Québec

193 215 11 1,972 2,449 24 2,165 2,664 23 Red Deer

40 26 -35 17 146 ## 57 172 202 Regina

99 114 15 693 457 -34 792 571 -28 Saguenay

58 65 12 151 375 148 209 440 111 St. Catharines-Niagara

100 164 64 390 729 87 490 893 82 Saint John

34 38 12 27 28 4 61 66 8 St. John's

121 94 -22 105 218 108 226 312 38 Saskatoon

326 314 -4 719 434 -40 1,045 748 -28 Sherbrooke

70 56 -20 380 797 110 450 853 90 Thunder Bay

5 7 40 20 101 405 25 108 332 Toronto

795 533 -33 6,567 7,436 13 7,362 7,969 8 Trois-Rivières

50 30 -40 226 265 17 276 295 7 Vancouver

574 568 -1 7,345 8,296 13 7,919 8,864 12 Victoria

69 78 13 934 1,478 58 1,003 1,556 55 Windsor

75 55 -27 108 217 101 183 272 49 Winnipeg

620 583 -6 982 1,593 62 1,602 2,176 36 Total

9,735 8,150 -16 50,307 53,519 6 60,042 61,669 3

1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



April 2025 April 2026 % April 2025 April 2026 % April 2025 April 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 54 30 -44 56 170 204 110 200 82 P.E.I. 26 6 -77 150 88 -41 176 94 -47 N.S. 129 106 -18 890 249 -72 1,019 355 -65 N.B. 36 34 -6 148 241 63 184 275 49 Atlantic 245 176 -28 1,244 748 -40 1,489 924 -38 Qc 427 411 -4 3,861 4,530 17 4,288 4,941 15 Ont. 798 657 -18 4,536 6,023 33 5,334 6,680 25 Man. 225 207 -8 270 596 121 495 803 62 Sask. 147 138 -6 488 448 -8 635 586 -8 Alta. 1,588 1,188 -25 3,706 2,004 -46 5,294 3,192 -40 Prairies 1,960 1,533 -22 4,464 3,048 -32 6,424 4,581 -29 B.C. 356 286 -20 4,047 4,393 9 4,403 4,679 6 Canada (10,000+) 3,786 3,063 -19 18,152 18,742 3 21,938 21,805 -1 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 13 15 15 202 178 -12 215 193 -10 Barrie 5 21 320 34 1 -97 39 22 -44 Belleville - Quinte West 11 8 -27 0 0 - 11 8 -27 Brantford 39 28 -28 269 71 -74 308 99 -68 Calgary 821 515 -37 2,281 742 -67 3,102 1,257 -59 Chilliwack 11 9 -18 121 315 160 132 324 145 Drummondville 26 29 12 57 214 275 83 243 193 Edmonton 604 525 -13 1,257 1,180 -6 1,861 1,705 -8 Fredericton 5 5 - 0 2 ## 5 7 40 Greater/Grand Sudbury 3 6 100 0 6 ## 3 12 300 Guelph 3 0 -100 6 9 50 9 9 - Halifax 56 49 -13 860 147 -83 916 196 -79 Hamilton 14 13 -7 179 14 -92 193 27 -86 Kamloops 8 10 25 4 358 ## 12 368 ## Kelowna 22 5 -77 177 128 -28 199 133 -33 Kingston 18 6 -67 33 0 -100 51 6 -88 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 26 30 15 229 825 260 255 855 235 Lethbridge 20 16 -20 20 2 -90 40 18 -55 London 41 33 -20 30 934 ## 71 967 ## Moncton 15 18 20 126 227 80 141 245 74 Montréal 134 111 -17 1,825 2,254 24 1,959 2,365 21 Nanaimo 9 27 200 18 214 ## 27 241 ## Oshawa 43 4 -91 35 6 -83 78 10 -87 Ottawa-Gatineau 170 129 -24 1,414 1,104 -22 1,584 1,233 -22 Gatineau 24 6 -75 123 352 186 147 358 144 Ottawa 146 123 -16 1,291 752 -42 1,437 875 -39 Peterborough 1 0 -100 0 0 - 1 0 -100 Québec 67 78 16 621 846 36 688 924 34 Red Deer 11 10 -9 0 0 - 11 10 -9 Regina 19 30 58 262 369 41 281 399 42 Saguenay 29 26 -10 13 46 254 42 72 71 St. Catharines-Niagara 23 51 122 56 42 -25 79 93 18 Saint John 11 5 -55 1 2 100 12 7 -42 St. John's 50 26 -48 54 169 213 104 195 88 Saskatoon 123 102 -17 215 71 -67 338 173 -49 Sherbrooke 33 16 -52 162 121 -25 195 137 -30 Thunder Bay 2 2 - 0 5 ## 2 7 250 Toronto 249 140 -44 2,041 2,940 44 2,290 3,080 34 Trois-Rivières 20 14 -30 67 34 -49 87 48 -45 Vancouver 171 125 -27 2,914 2,033 -30 3,085 2,158 -30 Victoria 20 23 15 371 841 127 391 864 121 Windsor 25 26 4 35 190 443 60 216 260 Winnipeg 214 188 -12 199 578 190 413 766 85 Total 3,185 2,474 -22 16,188 17,218 6 19,373 19,692 2

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]