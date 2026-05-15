Housing starts for April 2026 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

May 15, 2026, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was higher in April, with an increase of 3.2% to 256,777 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

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Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were down 1% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,805 units recorded in April, compared to 21,938 units in April 2025. The year-to-date total was 71,011 units, up 6% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts in British Columbia and Ontario.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 17% in April (279,317 units) compared to March (239,747 units).

New to this release, CMHC is publishing building permit data and additional data from the Starts and Completions Survey (SCS). This includes approved units awaiting housing start, as well as the under-construction inventory and the number of units completed. These indicators show a complete view of the residential construction pipeline and are available for centres with a population of 50,000 or more.

Quote:

"While the six‑month trend in housing starts rose slightly in April, it follows several consecutive months of decline, underscoring the uneven nature of current construction activity, and month-to-month volatility. Building permit data provides additional context for this pattern, pointing to a construction pipeline that remains subdued, in line with CMHC's Housing Market Outlook," said Kevin Hughes, Deputy Chief Economist at CMHC.

"Building permits provide an early signal of future residential construction activity, while housing starts capture construction that has begun and offer the best indication of future housing supply. Together, these measures show how development intentions translate into real construction activity, providing a more complete picture of the residential construction market's trajectory," said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President of Housing Insights. "This is why CMHC is proactively releasing building permits data alongside Starts and Completions Survey data."

Key Facts:

  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 13,694 units.
  • Among Canada's three biggest CMAs, Toronto posted a 34% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit. Montréal starts increased 21% due to higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 30% decrease due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts.
  • Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about CMHC's definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and a backbone institution of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions--including mortgage loan insurance and securitization--while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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Housing Construction Indicators, by Province for Centres 50,000 Population and Over
March-April 2026











Approved Units* Awaiting Housing Start

Under Construction (Units)

Completions (Units)

Province/Centre

March 2026

April 2026

%

March 2026

April 2026

%

March 2026

April 2026

%

Provinces








N.L.

541

413

-23.7

775

851

9.8

65

119

83.1

P.E.I.

317

294

-7.3

822

879

6.9

31

37

19.4

N.S.

3,683

3,858

4.8

13,613

13,694

0.6

395

157

-60.3

N.B.

1,356

1,378

1.6

6,088

5,877

-3.5

361

472

30.7

Atlantic

5,897

5,943

0.8

21,298

21,301

0

852

785

-7.9

Que.

37,076

34,533

-6.9

57,337

58,963

2.8

2,883

2,764

-4.1

Ont.

33,592

29,408

-12.5

146,956

149,423

1.7

4,115

4,028

-2.1

Man.

4,261

4,248

-0.3

8,586

9,161

6.7

347

195

-43.8

Sask.

2,185

2,068

-5.4

5,776

5,823

0.8

194

549

183

Alta.

23,862

24,139

1.2

43,663

43,156

-1.2

3,784

3,535

-6.6

Prairies

30,308

30,455

0.5

58,025

58,140

0.2

4,325

4,279

-1.1

B.C.

41,966

41,985

0

82,306

83,364

1.3

3,236

3,401

5.1

Canada 50,000+

148,839

142,324

-4.4

365,922

371,191

1.4

15,411

15,257

-1










Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

2,185

2,373

8.6

2,759

2,766

0.3

28

186

##

Barrie

525

644

22.7

2,060

2,030

-1.5

348

52

-85.1

Belleville - Quinte West

144

147

2.1

828

819

-1.1

9

17

88.9

Brantford

433

410

-5.3

1,803

1,858

3.1

20

44

120

Calgary

18,652

18,779

0.7

24,938

24,095

-3.4

2,606

2,097

-19.5

Chilliwack

456

150

-67.1

1,022

1,209

18.3

6

137

##

Drummondville

523

292

-44.2

878

1,032

17.5

19

89

##

Edmonton

4,766

4,838

1.5

16,568

16,924

2.1

993

1,362

37.2

Fredericton

270

287

6.3

1,698

1,440

-15.2

36

266

##

Greater/Grand Sudbury

50

49

-2

610

572

-6.2

38

50

31.6

Guelph

120

111

-7.5

598

545

-8.9

5

62

##

Halifax

3,564

3,750

5.2

13,468

13,549

0.6

374

127

-66

Hamilton

386

376

-2.6

7,421

6,994

-5.8

113

452

##

Kamloops

697

333

-52.2

912

1,252

37.3

124

28

-77.4

Kelowna

1,355

1,376

1.5

4,787

4,442

-7.2

554

537

-3.1

Kingston

406

619

52.5

1,841

1,835

-0.3

19

12

-36.8

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,620

780

-51.9

7,397

7,997

8.1

367

253

-31.1

Lethbridge

282

360

27.7

851

836

-1.8

36

33

-8.3

London

2,462

1,616

-34.4

5,837

6,738

15.4

90

64

-28.9

Moncton

668

603

-9.7

3,392

3,467

2.2

237

171

-27.8

Montréal

22,797

20,546

-9.9

33,545

34,410

2.6

1,807

1,537

-14.9

Nanaimo

485

258

-46.8

915

1,126

23.1

11

28

154.5

Oshawa

958

755

-21.2

3,336

2,760

-17.3

72

614

##

Ottawa-Gatineau

6,922

6,011

-13.2

21,264

21,555

1.4

1,063

975

-8.3

  Gatineau

2,261

2,090

-7.6

4,008

4,229

5.5

307

138

-55

  Ottawa

4,661

3,921

-15.9

17,256

17,326

0.4

756

837

10.7

Peterborough

60

122

103.3

71

62

-12.7

19

9

-52.6

Québec

7,762

7,891

1.7

10,350

10,844

4.8

232

426

83.6

Red Deer

31

40

29

433

422

-2.5

21

21

0

Regina

505

181

-64.2

1,460

1,781

22

33

81

145.5

Saguenay

851

817

-4

1,061

1,045

-1.5

58

88

51.7

St. Catharines-Niagara

907

830

-8.5

4,305

4,350

1

101

47

-53.5

Saint John

418

488

16.7

998

970

-2.8

88

35

-60.2

St. John's

541

413

-23.7

775

851

9.8

65

119

83.1

Saskatoon

1,680

1,887

12.3

4,316

4,042

-6.3

161

468

190.7

Sherbrooke

554

449

-19

2,119

2,040

-3.7

72

206

186.1

Thunder Bay

268

192

-28.4

365

359

-1.6

8

13

62.5

Toronto

19,380

17,732

-8.5

88,714

90,550

2.1

1,937

1,376

-29

Trois-Rivières

643

656

2

977

1,012

3.6

103

17

-83.5

Vancouver

34,304

35,830

4.4

62,130

61,945

-0.3

2,170

2,345

8.1

Victoria

2,243

1,492

-33.5

8,427

9,262

9.9

313

48

-84.7

Windsor

424

265

-37.5

1,465

1,598

9.1

121

75

-38

Winnipeg

4,153

4,142

-0.3

8,199

8,773

7

321

188

-41.4

CMA Total

145,450

138,890

-4.5

354,893

360,157

1.5

14,798

14,755

-0.3

*Units with approved building permits (excluding conversions) that have not yet begun construction and are not yet counted as housing starts. These units, where no construction activity has yet been observed through CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey (SCS), may be indicative of future housing starts.

## not calculable / extreme value

Source: CMHC Starts and Completions Survey (SCS)

© 2026 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

April 2026


Single-Detached 

All Others






Total


March 2026

April 2026

%

March 2026

April 2026

%

March 2026

April 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








Nfld.Lab.

753

701

-7

481

763

59

1,233

1,464

19

P.E.I.    

296

267

-10

852

976

15

1,148

1,243

8

N.S.    

1,471

1,448

-2

5,769

5,156

-11

7,240

6,604

-9

N.B.    

1,101

1,084

-2

4,744

4,651

-2

5,845

5,736

-2

Que.   

5,351

5,379

1

54,693

55,487

1

60,043

60,866

1

Ont.    

9,855

9,523

-3

52,933

59,936

13

62,788

69,459

11

Man.    

2,150

2,133

-1

5,218

5,808

11

7,368

7,941

8

Sask.    

1,937

1,864

-4

2,524

2,520

0

4,461

4,384

-2

Alta.    

13,103

13,110

0

32,944

29,695

-10

46,047

42,805

-7

B.C.    

4,414

4,150

-6

35,716

39,549

11

40,129

43,699

9

Canada (10,000+)

40,429

39,660

-2

195,872

204,542

4

236,301

244,202

3

Canada (All Areas)

46,798

45,902

-2

201,966

210,875

4

248,764

256,777

3

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

199

187

-6

616

548

-11

815

735

-10

Barrie

195

230

18

320

202

-37

515

432

-16

Belleville - Quinte West

146

126

-14

244

184

-25

390

310

-21

Brantford

323

316

-2

760

840

11

1,083

1,156

7

Calgary

5,819

5,827

0

18,192

14,650

-19

24,010

20,477

-15

Chilliwack

141

125

-11

260

850

227

401

975

143

Drummondville

215

228

6

1,158

1,428

23

1,373

1,656

21

Edmonton

5,448

5,478

1

11,796

12,198

3

17,244

17,676

3

Fredericton

289

284

-2

1,024

674

-34

1,313

958

-27

Greater/Grand Sudbury

95

84

-12

338

338

-

433

422

-3

Guelph

34

33

-3

414

416

0

448

449

0

Halifax

752

678

-10

4,474

3,826

-14

5,226

4,504

-14

Hamilton

304

306

1

3,250

3,162

-3

3,554

3,468

-2

Kamloops

131

134

2

970

1,682

73

1,101

1,816

65

Kelowna

253

224

-11

1,848

1,780

-4

2,101

2,004

-5

Kingston

296

243

-18

312

200

-36

608

443

-27

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

489

391

-20

3,668

5,236

43

4,157

5,627

35

Lethbridge

332

322

-3

486

490

1

818

812

-1

London

388

422

9

3,088

4,630

50

3,476

5,052

45

Moncton

362

370

2

2,157

2,422

12

2,519

2,793

11

Montréal

1,410

1,339

-5

25,579

24,712

-3

26,988

26,051

-3

Nanaimo

100

119

19

246

634

158

347

753

117

Oshawa

534

487

-9

402

342

-15

936

829

-11

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,918

1,945

1

12,580

13,410

7

14,497

15,355

6

  Gatineau

357

380

6

1,962

2,459

25

2,319

2,839

22

  Ottawa

1,561

1,565

0

10,618

10,951

3

12,178

12,516

3

Peterborough

79

65

-18

22

22

-

100

87

-13

Québec

732

737

1

6,782

6,506

-4

7,514

7,244

-4

Red Deer

100

79

-21

360

358

-1

460

437

-5

Regina

500

503

1

512

1,022

100

1,012

1,525

51

Saguenay

244

243

0

1,128

1,134

1

1,372

1,377

0

St. Catharines-Niagara

567

585

3

3,128

3,014

-4

3,695

3,599

-3

Saint John

277

260

-6

398

370

-7

675

630

-7

St. John's

602

556

-8

324

612

89

926

1,168

26

Saskatoon

1,417

1,348

-5

1,992

1,472

-26

3,409

2,820

-17

Sherbrooke

245

219

-11

2,500

2,532

1

2,745

2,751

0

Thunder Bay

76

91

20

228

214

-6

304

305

0

Toronto

2,518

2,338

-7

19,204

22,848

19

21,722

25,186

16

Trois-Rivières

154

158

3

1,198

832

-31

1,352

990

-27

Vancouver

2,343

2,106

-10

24,998

26,296

5

27,341

28,402

4

Victoria

319

319

-

3,254

4,274

31

3,573

4,593

29

Windsor

266

286

8

674

990

47

940

1,276

36

Winnipeg

1,842

1,841

0

4,214

4,964

18

6,055

6,805

12

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC    

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over















January - April 2025 - 2026







Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

N.L.

126

113

-10

107

257

140

233

370

59

P.E.I.    

68

45

-34

397

411

4

465

456

-2

N.S.    

350

330

-6

2,173

1,332

-39

2,523

1,662

-34

N.B.    

115

119

3

742

851

15

857

970

13

Atlantic

659

607

-8

3,419

2,851

-17

4,078

3,458

-15

Que.   

1,129

1,324

17

13,296

14,826

12

14,425

16,150

12

Ont.    

2,384

2,225

-7

13,888

18,198

31

16,272

20,423

26

Man.    

684

643

-6

1,173

1,826

56

1,857

2,469

33

Sask.    

452

435

-4

1,478

901

-39

1,930

1,336

-31

Alta.    

4,867

3,775

-22

11,897

9,087

-24

16,764

12,862

-23

Prairies

6,003

4,853

-19

14,548

11,814

-19

20,551

16,667

-19

B.C.    

1,115

1,086

-3

10,799

13,227

22

11,914

14,313

20

Canada

11,290

10,095

-11

55,950

60,916

9

67,240

71,011

6

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

40

37

-8

857

226

-74

897

263

-71

Barrie

21

44

110

98

48

-51

119

92

-23

Belleville - Quinte West

32

20

-38

165

4

-98

197

24

-88

Brantford

88

101

15

580

399

-31

668

500

-25

Calgary

2,328

1,758

-24

7,045

4,504

-36

9,373

6,262

-33

Chilliwack

38

35

-8

237

341

44

275

376

37

Drummondville

72

64

-11

254

404

59

326

468

44

Edmonton

2,092

1,548

-26

3,864

3,558

-8

5,956

5,106

-14

Fredericton

25

23

-8

125

94

-25

150

117

-22

Greater/Grand Sudbury

8

13

63

5

42

##

13

55

323

Guelph

7

3

-57

7

46

##

14

49

250

Halifax

210

166

-21

2,067

933

-55

2,277

1,099

-52

Hamilton

55

55

-

625

670

7

680

725

7

Kamloops

41

46

12

106

794

##

147

840

471

Kelowna

72

44

-39

668

648

-3

740

692

-6

Kingston

47

47

-

216

12

-94

263

59

-78

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

96

105

9

1,018

2,038

100

1,114

2,143

92

Lethbridge

82

65

-21

142

197

39

224

262

17

London

142

107

-25

225

1,858

##

367

1,965

435

Moncton

30

35

17

547

653

19

577

688

19

Montréal

347

301

-13

6,939

6,934

0

7,286

7,235

-1

Nanaimo

29

43

48

105

282

169

134

325

143

Oshawa

64

68

6

102

51

-50

166

119

-28

Ottawa-Gatineau

522

469

-10

3,671

3,753

2

4,193

4,222

1

  Gatineau

67

86

28

626

1,062

70

693

1,148

66

  Ottawa

455

383

-16

3,045

2,691

-12

3,500

3,074

-12

Peterborough

18

13

-28

3

11

267

21

24

14

Québec

193

215

11

1,972

2,449

24

2,165

2,664

23

Red Deer

40

26

-35

17

146

##

57

172

202

Regina

99

114

15

693

457

-34

792

571

-28

Saguenay

58

65

12

151

375

148

209

440

111

St. Catharines-Niagara

100

164

64

390

729

87

490

893

82

Saint John

34

38

12

27

28

4

61

66

8

St. John's

121

94

-22

105

218

108

226

312

38

Saskatoon

326

314

-4

719

434

-40

1,045

748

-28

Sherbrooke

70

56

-20

380

797

110

450

853

90

Thunder Bay

5

7

40

20

101

405

25

108

332

Toronto

795

533

-33

6,567

7,436

13

7,362

7,969

8

Trois-Rivières

50

30

-40

226

265

17

276

295

7

Vancouver

574

568

-1

7,345

8,296

13

7,919

8,864

12

Victoria

69

78

13

934

1,478

58

1,003

1,556

55

Windsor

75

55

-27

108

217

101

183

272

49

Winnipeg

620

583

-6

982

1,593

62

1,602

2,176

36

Total

9,735

8,150

-16

50,307

53,519

6

60,042

61,669

3

1 Data for 2024, 2025 and 2026 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


April 2025

April 2026

%

April 2025

April 2026

%

April 2025

April 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

54

30

-44

56

170

204

110

200

82

P.E.I.    

26

6

-77

150

88

-41

176

94

-47

N.S.    

129

106

-18

890

249

-72

1,019

355

-65

N.B.    

36

34

-6

148

241

63

184

275

49

Atlantic

245

176

-28

1,244

748

-40

1,489

924

-38

Qc

427

411

-4

3,861

4,530

17

4,288

4,941

15

Ont.    

798

657

-18

4,536

6,023

33

5,334

6,680

25

Man.    

225

207

-8

270

596

121

495

803

62

Sask.    

147

138

-6

488

448

-8

635

586

-8

Alta.    

1,588

1,188

-25

3,706

2,004

-46

5,294

3,192

-40

Prairies

1,960

1,533

-22

4,464

3,048

-32

6,424

4,581

-29

B.C.    

356

286

-20

4,047

4,393

9

4,403

4,679

6

Canada (10,000+)

3,786

3,063

-19

18,152

18,742

3

21,938

21,805

-1

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

13

15

15

202

178

-12

215

193

-10

Barrie

5

21

320

34

1

-97

39

22

-44

Belleville - Quinte West

11

8

-27

0

0

-

11

8

-27

Brantford

39

28

-28

269

71

-74

308

99

-68

Calgary

821

515

-37

2,281

742

-67

3,102

1,257

-59

Chilliwack

11

9

-18

121

315

160

132

324

145

Drummondville

26

29

12

57

214

275

83

243

193

Edmonton

604

525

-13

1,257

1,180

-6

1,861

1,705

-8

Fredericton

5

5

-

0

2

##

5

7

40

Greater/Grand Sudbury

3

6

100

0

6

##

3

12

300

Guelph

3

0

-100

6

9

50

9

9

-

Halifax

56

49

-13

860

147

-83

916

196

-79

Hamilton

14

13

-7

179

14

-92

193

27

-86

Kamloops

8

10

25

4

358

##

12

368

##

Kelowna

22

5

-77

177

128

-28

199

133

-33

Kingston

18

6

-67

33

0

-100

51

6

-88

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

26

30

15

229

825

260

255

855

235

Lethbridge

20

16

-20

20

2

-90

40

18

-55

London

41

33

-20

30

934

##

71

967

##

Moncton

15

18

20

126

227

80

141

245

74

Montréal

134

111

-17

1,825

2,254

24

1,959

2,365

21

Nanaimo

9

27

200

18

214

##

27

241

##

Oshawa

43

4

-91

35

6

-83

78

10

-87

Ottawa-Gatineau

170

129

-24

1,414

1,104

-22

1,584

1,233

-22

  Gatineau

24

6

-75

123

352

186

147

358

144

  Ottawa

146

123

-16

1,291

752

-42

1,437

875

-39

Peterborough

1

0

-100

0

0

-

1

0

-100

Québec

67

78

16

621

846

36

688

924

34

Red Deer

11

10

-9

0

0

-

11

10

-9

Regina

19

30

58

262

369

41

281

399

42

Saguenay

29

26

-10

13

46

254

42

72

71

St. Catharines-Niagara

23

51

122

56

42

-25

79

93

18

Saint John

11

5

-55

1

2

100

12

7

-42

St. John's

50

26

-48

54

169

213

104

195

88

Saskatoon

123

102

-17

215

71

-67

338

173

-49

Sherbrooke

33

16

-52

162

121

-25

195

137

-30

Thunder Bay

2

2

-

0

5

##

2

7

250

Toronto

249

140

-44

2,041

2,940

44

2,290

3,080

34

Trois-Rivières

20

14

-30

67

34

-49

87

48

-45

Vancouver

171

125

-27

2,914

2,033

-30

3,085

2,158

-30

Victoria

20

23

15

371

841

127

391

864

121

Windsor

25

26

4

35

190

443

60

216

260

Winnipeg

214

188

-12

199

578

190

413

766

85

Total

3,185

2,474

-22

16,188

17,218

6

19,373

19,692

2

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)