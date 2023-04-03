CANADA SAFETY COUNCIL PRESENTS SLEEP TRACKS: A FREE SLEEP AID THAT PROVES HOW SLEEP-INDUCING CANADA'S ROADS CAN BE

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - If you're like most Canadians, then you may not be aware that 21% of all road crashes in Canada are caused by tiredness. Despite the facts, many drivers still don't take the risk seriously – thinking the road isn't powerful enough to put them to sleep. To change this, the Canada Safety Council has launched Sleep Tracks, a unique initiative that proves how sleep-inducing Canada's roads can be by turning them into a free aural sleep aid.

The Sleep Tracks soundscapes serve as a crucial reminder of the tranquil nature of the road and its impact on driving safety. It emphasizes that driving a vehicle while not entirely awake can lead to catastrophic consequences, especially in high-risk areas of Canadian highways that may not be closely monitored for safe driving. As an advocate of road safety, the Canada Safety Council urges all drivers to prioritize adequate rest breaks and refrain from driving while fatigued to prioritize the well-being of everyone on the road.

"We fell in love with this idea because of how unexpected it is, but it makes perfect sense once you hear it." Said Mike Houldsworth, Senior Writer at TAXI. "We're firm believers that one of the best ways to convince your audience of something is to prove it by letting them experience it for themselves."

Using directional microphones installed on cars, the project creates a fully immersive audio experience for drivers and passengers alike. Sleep Tracks features three different engine types - gas, electric, and hybrid - to cater to a wide range of vehicles. The tracks are crafted using a combination of white noise, pink noise, purple noise, and brown noise, range between 8-10 hours long and are optimized for all stages of sleep.

Sleep Tracks has been tailored to three different provinces in Canada, including Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, using different sounds and backdrops to provide an authentic experience for each region. Listeners using the Ontario soundtrack will drift off to a 660-kilometer stretch that includes the 401 Highway, while the BC version highlights the turbulent Coquihalla Highway as part of its 731-kilometer journey. And the 809-kilometer Alberta inspired sleep aid takes listeners to the notoriously dangerous Highway 63.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility, and Sleep Tracks is just one of the many ways the Canada Safety Council is working to create awareness of the dangers of driving drowsy," said Lewis Smith, Manager, National Projects for the Canada Safety Council. "We hope that Sleep Tracks will encourage drivers to take the hypnotic power of the road more seriously and reduce the number of tiredness-related incidents, a prevailing issue in this country that often is overlooked."

Sleep Tracks is just one of the many programs and initiatives offered by the Canada Safety Council. These programs include nationally recognized driver training courses such as the Defensive Driving Course, the Professional Driving Improvement Course, and the Gearing Up Motorcycle Training Program.

The campaign kicked off on Spotify and Apple Podcasts on March 20th, and will appear in digital, social, late-night TV and on the Canada Safety Council's owned channels over the next several months. All media is targeted to hit people at bedtime (9pm-2am).

It is important to note that Sleep Tracks is not intended for drivers to use while they are driving. Instead, it serves as a tool to spread awareness of how calming the sounds of the road can be and drive home the message that if the road can put you to sleep at home, it can do the same while you're behind the wheel.

To access Sleep Tracks, visit sleeptracks.ca and select your preferred province. Sleep Tracks can be streamed for free from the safety of users' beds so that they can be rested before their safe journey on the road.

The Canada Safety Council upholds its commitment to road safety and advises all road users to prioritize adequate rest and a proper sleep schedule to ensure the safety of all those on the road.

Listen to Sleep Tracks on Spotify and Apple Podcasts:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0bzfnauxuHKXi4mBLLj1Yi

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/csc-sleep-tracks/id1677600820

Sizzle Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvcYdPDyAzg

About TAXI

Celebrating their 30th year in business in 2022, TAXI is a North American brand and customer experience agency that connects brands with consumers through creativity, technology, and culture. Its principal offices are in Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, and New York.

SOURCE Canada Safety Council

For further information: PRESS INQUIRES: Aaron Nilsen, [email protected]