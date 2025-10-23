OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) put workers' issues in the spotlight on Wednesday, hosting the first major public event of the NDP leadership race.

The workers-first forum brought leadership candidates Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson, Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston, and Tony McQuail together to engage directly with worker concerns. Moderated by CLC President Bea Bruske, the event gathered more than 150 union members, NDP supporters, and labour leaders in person – and thousands more online.

"This leadership race is about building a stronger NDP, one grounded in the needs of working people and ready to deliver for families across the country," said Bea Bruske.

As Canadians grapple with high costs, increasingly precarious jobs, and Trump's trade war, unions see the leadership race as a key opportunity to renew the party's connection to the workers it was founded to serve.

"What we heard from the candidates was encouraging; a real commitment to put workers first," Bruske added. "The message is clear: workers will have a strong voice in Canada's political future."

Canada's unions are committed to strengthening the party and ensuring workers continue to lead the way forward. Yesterday's forum sets the tone for the leadership race ahead and affirms that the NDP's future is tied to its roots in the labour movement.

The Canadian Labour Congress is the largest labour organization in Canada, representing over 3 million workers through affiliated unions, federations of labour, and labour councils across the country.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426