Canada's Unions Call for Stronger Action on Jobs and Public Services

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today's federal budget lands at a moment of deep uncertainty. Workers are facing rising prices, a growing trade crisis, and public programs stretched to the limit. With U.S. tariffs already costing Canadian jobs, this budget was a chance to show Canada is ready to stand up for workers, build resilience, protect jobs, and invest in people and public services.

Instead, the Carney government delivered a budget that cuts the services workers rely on and lacks the protections Canadians voted for this government to deliver.

"When it comes to defending Canadian jobs, this government needs to get its elbows back up. Trump's tariffs and trade threats are putting Canadian workers on the line, and sitting on the sidelines won't cut it. We need generational investments in housing and public infrastructure--built by union labour, using Canadian-made materials--to secure good jobs and keep prosperity here at home," said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

"You can't create jobs by cutting thousands of them," said Bruske. "You can't grow the economy by shrinking public services. Workers need a budget that invests in people and public infrastructure."

"With no majority in Parliament, this budget is not a done deal--and Canadians don't need an election," said Bruske, "Canada's unions are calling on the Liberal government to work with other parties to amend the budget to deliver the supports, investments, and safeguards workers need to withstand U.S. tariffs, protect Canadian jobs, and build lasting economic security. This is the moment for Parliament to stand up for working people."

There are measures worth building on in the Budget, including billions in home building and infrastructure funding, the doubling of the Union Training and Innovation Program and the new $1,100 tax credit for personal support workers. These are exactly the kinds of investments working people need: ones that strengthen skills, raise wages, and improve care.

But to truly protect workers and our economy, we need more of that--and fewer cuts.

Parliament must come together to strengthen this budget: protect public services, strengthen health care, modernize Employment Insurance, ensure labour standards in our trade, close corporate tax loopholes, and make the generational investments in housing, infrastructure, and domestic production Canada needs to secure our economic future. Working people are ready to build that future--it's time for our government to stand with them, elbows up.

"Workers have shown time and again that when Canada needs rebuilding, they step up," said Bruske. "It's time for our government to match that determination.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426