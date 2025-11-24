CLC on CUSMA talks: Canada must use its leverage to protect workers

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Appearing before the parliamentary committee studying the renegotiation of the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske delivered a clear message: workers expect Canada to stand strong, protect its sovereignty, and use its considerable leverage at the negotiating table.

"Workers across this country want their government to protect their jobs, their country, and their future," said Bruske. "Appeasing Donald Trump doesn't work. Every concession we've made has been followed by more attacks. It's time for Canada to negotiate from a position of strength."

Bruske told MPs that the U.S. economy depends heavily on Canadian inputs--from energy and electricity to potash, lumber, minerals, and aluminum--and urged the federal government not to give up economic sovereignty in the hope of regaining unimpeded access to the U.S. market.

"The American economy can't function without Canadian workers and Canadian resources," said Bruske. "America can't farm without our potash. It can't keep the lights on without our electricity. It can't run without our energy or critical minerals. If America wants our potash, it should buy our cars. That is how leverage works."

Bruske said workers expect the federal government to defend Canada's interests with a "solid backbone," and outlined three core principles for Canada's approach to CUSMA negotiations:

1. A Worker-First Trade Agenda

Bruske called for strong, enforceable labour chapters that protect workers' rights across North America, including:

stronger protections for women and migrant workers,

clear provisions addressing gender-based violence, and

robust occupational health and safety rules.

"Fair labour rules must be the foundation of any trade agreement," she said.

2. Protecting Canada's Policy and Regulatory Space

Bruske emphasized that Canada must not allow trade negotiations to restrict its ability to:

build domestic manufacturing and industrial capacity,

increase value-added production,

tax multinational corporations fairly,

require companies to maintain jobs in Canada,

regulate AI,

meet climate targets, and

expand essential public services.

"The United States is intent on restricting Canada's policy space--from climate regulation to taxation. Canada must protect that space, not bargain it away," said Bruske.

3. Protecting Public Services

Bruske warned against trade provisions that could undermine public health care, child care, housing, transit, energy, or Employment Insurance.

"Public dollars must deliver public good. We cannot build resilience by hollowing out the systems that support families," she said.

Bruske concluded by urging the federal government to negotiate with clarity and confidence.

"Canadian workers built this country's prosperity. They expect their government to defend it and to negotiate with strength, clarity, and a solid backbone."

