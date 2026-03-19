Canada's Unions Call for Immediate Action as Global Oil Shock Drives Up Costs for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The recent events relating to global energy disruptions – from conflict involving Iran to pressures on fuel supply and strategic reserves – make one thing clear: workers in Canada are once again being asked to absorb the shock of events far beyond their control.

There is no domestic supply shock in Canada. The cost of refining gasoline here has not suddenly increased. Yet prices at the pump are rising exponentially, and workers are paying the price.

We've seen this before. After the invasion of Ukraine, global oil giants posted record profits, nearly $1 trillion worldwide in 2022, while families struggled with rising costs.

When global instability drives up fuel and transportation costs, it doesn't just show up at the gas pump. It raises the cost of groceries, heating, and everyday essentials. And it's working families who are feeling it most.

The federal government may not control global oil markets, but it must act decisively to protect Canadians from the worst impacts with timely relief.

Canada's unions are calling for three immediate steps that would make a real difference:

Expand supports targeted at working-class Canadians, including the Canada Workers Benefit and grocery-related affordability measures. Introduce a 'fuel rebate' to help consumers cope with rising energy costs. Relief should be targeted, timely, and focused on those who need it most. Summon the CEOs of Canada's largest oil companies to Ottawa to explain how they are going to hold down gasoline prices at the pump. Canadians deserve transparency and accountability on pricing, especially at a time when many corporations continue to make record profits.

While provinces have primary jurisdiction over regulating gasoline and heating prices outside of national emergencies, that cannot be an excuse for inaction. All levels of government must work together to protect Canadians from rising costs.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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