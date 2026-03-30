OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories now feature colour-coded, user–friendly maps for 230 destinations. These maps visually illustrate risk levels--both national and regional--making it easier to understand your destination's security landscape at a glance.

What are the Travel Advice and Advisories?

A laptop displaying a colorful map of the Türkiye region on the travel.gc.ca website. Logos: Voyage.gc.ca and the Canada brand. (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada) Color-coded map showing risk levels for Colombia. Government of Canada logo. Disclaimer The map shown is provided as an example only and may not reflect the most current information. For the latest and most accurate details, please refer to the Colombia Travel Advice and Advisories. (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

The Travel Advice and Advisories are found on Travel.gc.ca and provide destination-specific, official Government of Canada information and assessment of situations that may affect your safety when travelling or living abroad. They help you make informed decisions and stay safe while outside Canada.

Each destination page includes information on:

risk levels

safety and security

entry and exit requirements

recommended health precautions

laws and culture

climate and natural disasters

What is a risk level?

A risk level is the Government of Canada's official measure of the safety and security of a destination, country or region.

The four levels are:

Take normal security precautions: Green



Take similar precautions to those you would take in Canada.

Exercise a high degree of caution: Yellow

There are certain safety and security concerns, or the situation could change quickly. Be very cautious at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Avoid non-essential travel: Orange*

Your safety and security could be at risk. You should think about your need to travel to this country, territory or region based on family or business requirements, knowledge of or familiarity with the region and other factors. If you are already there, think about whether you really need to be there. If you do not need to be there, you should think about leaving.

Avoid all travel: Red*

You should not travel to this country, territory or region. Your personal safety and security are at great risk. If you are already there, you should think about leaving if it is safe to do so.



*Note: "Avoid non-essential travel" and "Avoid all travel" are official advisories issued by the Government of Canada when it assesses that the security or health situation in a country or region poses a significant threat to the personal safety and security of Canadians travelling or living there. This could be caused by the threat of terrorism, civil unrest, war, rebellion, a natural disaster, political instability or a health emergency. These factors directly influence the risk level assigned to each destination and might also affect your travel insurance coverage.

The new maps provide a clear, visual way to understand risk levels quickly. They show risks either by country or region, depending on the situation. These maps complement the text in Travel Advice and Advisories and improve accessibility for those who prefer visuals. They help you interpret advice for your destination, keeping you informed and aware of risks and ultimately guiding you toward a safer trip.

The maps have already made an impact. Canadians Christiane and Michel, who are frequent international travellers, had this to say:

"We would particularly like to highlight the addition of the new maps. For travellers who are often on the move, these visual tools are extremely useful: They provide a quick understanding of the situation, better orientation and immediate access to essential information."

Remember:

While the maps and text are usually updated together, occasional delays may occur

The text remains the official source of information



If there's any discrepancy, the text takes precedence

These maps are intended to assist Canadians by illustrating risk levels--they are not an authoritative source of geographical information

For more details about Travel Advice and Advisories and risk levels, check out our frequently asked questions.

Disclaimer

The map shown is provided as an example only and may not reflect the most current information. For the latest and most accurate details, please refer to the Colombia Travel Advice and Advisories.

See more articles

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada