Canada's top PR experts come to Winnipeg for the 2022 At the Heart Conference hosted by the Canadian Public Relations Society

For the next three days, delegates will discuss reconciliation, the erosion in trust, the broader issue of systemic racism and the need for a more equitable and inclusive profession and national association, that represents our profession and the people we serve.

Another theme that will be central to the program in Winnipeg this week will be truth and democracy, and a dialogue about public relations' role in it.

"You might think: what impact can little old me have on the currents of history that sometimes seem to be pulling us down a whirlpool of despair?" said McAlpine. "The answer is that you can always make a difference. And in our profession, I would argue we have the privilege of being in positions to have an impact: on things like truth, information, ethics, and human dignity."

Highlights of the day:

Elder Geraldine Shingoose brought blessings to this gathering. Geraldine comes from the Bear Clan and is a Sauteaux woman from the Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation.

57 newly accredited professionals were recognized. The APR (Accreditation in Public Relations) is the highest global professional standard of excellence in public relations and communications management. Employers and clients hiring practitioners with an APR are working with leaders in the public relations field that are recognized in and outside of the profession for their knowledge, experience, expertise, and ethics.

Also recognized, the 40 professionals that successfully passed the Public Relations Knowledge exam.

Presiding Officer of the CPRS College of Fellows, Daniel Granger APR, FCPRS presented the new College of Fellows inductees since 2019.

