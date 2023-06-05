Canada's top PR experts come to Whistler for the 2023 Elevate Conference hosted by the Canadian Public Relations Society

WHISTLER, BC, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Public relations and communications thought leaders, experts and practitioners gathered in Whistler on the unceded, traditional territory of the Squamish Nation and Lil'wat Nation. The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) launched day one of its three-day "Elevate" conference.

CPRS National Board President, Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS opened the conference. He acknowledged the ancestral territory on which the conference was taking place. He also shared with the attendees some of the experiences in which they were about to partake this week including a full slate of sessions and workshops specifically aimed at professional development for the communications and public relations professionals attending. The Awards of Excellence gala on Monday night will also be a highlight of the week as communications and public relations professionals are recognized for personal achievement and high-caliber campaigns.

For the next three days, delegates will discuss the future of the profession, the broader issue of taking care of ourselves, our clients and our communities as well as inclusion: making a seat at the table for everyone.

"This Conference would not have been possible without the commitment of the Conference Programming Committee and the Vancouver-based Local Advisory Committee," said Mr. Power. "These two groups have worked tirelessly to bring this conference to life and to ensure a meaningful experience for all participants. I also acknowledge our sponsors for their support, the CPRS National Office team for their planning and dedication, and my fellow Board members for their leadership as we come together to participate in this very special event."

It's not too late to be part of the conversation. Check out the conference agenda and speakers at https://site.pheedloop.com/event/CPRSNationalConference2023/schedule#list.

About Canadian Public Relations Society

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

