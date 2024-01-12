Canada's Top 100 Infrastructure Projects Unveiled

Annual report from ReNew Canada reflects $293 Billion in public infrastructure investment across the country.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The annual Top100 Projects report, published by ReNew Canada magazine today, features the 100 largest public sector infrastructure projects currently under development in Canada.

These top projects are ranked based on their confirmed project cost (capital or total contracts), and must be in active procurement, assessment, design and/or construction. The projects must also have funding support before being included in the report.

BC Hydro’s $16 billion Site C Clean Energy Project topped ReNew Canada’s 2024 Top100 Projects report. (Photo credit: BC Hydro) (CNW Group/ReNew Canada) Metrolinx’ $15.7 billion GO Expansion—On-Corridor Works project ranks second on ReNew Canada’s 2024 Top100 Projects report. (Photo credit: Metrolinx) (CNW Group/ReNew Canada)

"The value of the Top100 Projects rose to a record high of $293 billion for 2024," said John Tenpenny, Editor of ReNew Canada. The top five projects on the list are: Site C Clean Energy Project, GO Expansion – On Corridor Works, Bruce Power Refurbishment, Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment, and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The 2024 edition of the report features 15 new projects, totalling nearly $20 billion, with eight of them in the building development sector, including major health care projects, such as the South Niagara Hospital and the Surrey Hospital and B.C. Cancer Centre.

Overall, the transit sector leads the 2024 Top100 Projects report with 26 of the projects, valued at $122 billion, followed by the buildings sector (31 projects, $51 billion), the energy sector (nine projects, $48 billion), the transportation sector (19 projects, $41 billion), and the water/wastewater, remediation, and communications sector (15 projects, $31 billion).

The province of Ontario led the 2024 report with 42 projects, followed by British Columbia (22), Quebec (17), and Alberta (10). Across the report, the largest construction, engineering, and consulting firms in Canada are involved in numerous projects, including WSP Canada, EllisDon, PCL Construction, Aecon, and many more.

Visit top100projects.ca to learn more or contact ReNew Canada Editor, John Tenpenny at [email protected] or (416) 444-5842 ext. 0113.

About ReNew Canada and Top100 Projects Report

Published since 2005, ReNew Canada is the national business publication on infrastructure. Every year our research and editorial teams gather project data from owners, constructors, financiers, lawyers, and consultants involved in each project to produce the annual Top100 Project report.

