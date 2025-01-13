Canada's Top 100 Infrastructure Projects Drive $300 Billion in Investment and Opportunity

"Infrastructure is the backbone of our society," said John Tenpenny, Editor of ReNew Canada. "These projects don't just build bridges, hospitals, and transit systems; they build opportunities, improve quality of life, and ensure our communities thrive."

The report emphasizes the importance of sustained government investment in infrastructure to address growing demands in healthcare, transit, energy, and water systems. For 2025, 15 new projects, valued at $22 billion, have been added, including six hospitals, three energy initiatives, and two water/wastewater projects. These additions reflect Canada's commitment to modernizing vital infrastructure while preparing for future challenges.

Among the new entries are:

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority Redevelopment ( Ontario )

Toronto Western Hospital Patient Tower ( Ontario )

Red Deer Regional Hospital Expansion ( Alberta )

Atlantic Science Enterprise Centre ( New Brunswick )

The transit sector, with projects valued at $121 billion, continues to dominate the report, underscoring the critical need to invest in efficient and sustainable transportation systems. The buildings sector follows closely with $61 billion spread across 34 projects, while energy, transportation, and water-wastewater initiatives also represent significant investments.

"The scale of these projects is unprecedented," noted Tenpenny. "Seventy-three of the Top 100 projects are valued at over $1 billion, with 16 exceeding $5 billion. These investments are reshaping the nation, creating jobs in every province, and addressing pressing challenges in mobility, housing, and sustainability."

The Top100 Projects Report also spotlights the role of infrastructure investment in addressing Canada's skills shortage. Large-scale projects create opportunities for Canadian workers, foster innovation, and position the country as a leader in building resilient infrastructure.

Celebrating Infrastructure Excellence

Stakeholders from across the infrastructure sector will gather to celebrate these achievements at the annual Top100 Projects Gala Dinner on February 25, 2025, at The Carlu in Toronto, with keynote speaker Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank. A second dinner will follow on May 13, 2025, in Vancouver, at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel.

For more information on the Top100 Projects Report and to purchase tickets for the gala events, visit top100projects.ca or contact ReNew Canada Editor, John Tenpenny, at [email protected] or (416) 444-5842 ext. 0113.

About ReNew Canada and the Top100 Projects Report

Since 2005, Actual Media's ReNew Canada has been the leading voice in national infrastructure, producing the annual Top100 Projects Report. This comprehensive resource provides key insights into Canada's largest public sector projects, offering a roadmap for decision-makers shaping the nation's future. For more information, please visit https://top100projects.ca/ and https://www.renewcanada.net/.

