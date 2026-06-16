Canada's sweeping bail and sentencing reforms become law

Over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code on bail and sentencing are now law

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - "Canada's new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. The Government of Canada has been relentlessly focused on keeping Canadians safe. The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14) received Royal Assent yesterday, delivering on our commitment to strengthen the Criminal Code.

These sweeping reforms make bail laws stricter and sentencing laws tougher for repeat and violent offenders, support the front lines, and invest in long-term prevention.

Shaped by extensive consultations and close collaboration with partners across the country, these reforms were backed by premiers from every province and territory, as well as mayors, and law enforcement who called for the bill's swift passage. The changes on bail and sentencing will now come into force after 30 days.

Stricter bail laws

Bail laws are now stricter for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking. More specifically, the changes:

make bail harder to get for those accused of repeat and violent offending by creating new reverse onus rules in certain cases, meaning the accused must show why they should be released direct police to detain an accused for a bail hearing when it is necessary to protect the public, including victims and witnesses require courts to consider more factors at bail hearings, including whether the allegations involve violence that was random or unprovoked require courts to consider whether the accused has numerous or serious outstanding charges when determining whether to grant them bail require courts to consider weapons bans in more cases require courts to look more closely at an accused person's bail plan when a reverse onus applies; and prohibit courts from naming anyone as a surety (someone who supervises a person who is out on bail) who was convicted of a serious criminal offence in the past 10 years, unless no other suitable surety is available



Tougher sentencing laws

People convicted of serious crimes may now spend more time in prison. More specifically, the changes:

require consecutive sentences for violent auto theft and break and enter

require consecutive sentences for extortion and arson

require judges to consider consecutive sentences for repeat violent offending

The law also creates new aggravating factors for courts to consider in cases involving:

crimes against first responders

crimes against public transit workers

organized retail theft

mischief and theft that damage essential infrastructure

The law also:

ends house arrest for certain sexual assault and child sexual offences

restores driving bans for manslaughter and criminal negligence causing bodily harm or death

strengthens fine enforcement

These changes are an important step, but laws alone are not enough. Their full impact will depend on implementation across the justice system. Provinces and territories are responsible for administering and resourcing key parts of that system, including policing, prosecution services, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails, and victim services. The Government of Canada has acted swiftly to strengthen the law and will continue working with partners across the country to support effective implementation.

Changes to Canada's Criminal Code were made stronger by the valuable input, expertise, close collaboration, and continued partnership of provinces, territories, law enforcement, mayors, victims' advocates, and partners across the country who helped shape them. With these sweeping reforms now law, effective implementation across the justice system by all provincial and territorial governments will be essential.

Quotes

"Canada's new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law. With over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code, bail will be harder to get for repeat and violent offenders, and sentencing laws will be tougher for serious crimes. But this is only one part of the work. We are strengthening the Criminal Code, supporting the front lines, and investing in long-term prevention. I want to thank provincial and territorial governments, law enforcement, mayors, and partners across the country for their valuable input, expertise, and close collaboration. They helped make this legislation stronger. Now that these changes are law, effective implementation will be essential. I look forward to continuing to work with provinces, territories, and municipalities to help ensure these changes achieve their intended impact and help build safer communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Keeping Canadians safe is our top priority. This legislation will strengthen community safety and reinforce trust in the justice system. We will work with partners to implement these reforms, backed by continued investments in law enforcement and initiatives such as the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund - supporting enforcement, preventing crime, and reducing reoffending."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act introduces significant changes to Canada's bail and sentencing framework - making it more difficult for repeat, high-risk accused persons to obtain bail, cracking down on organized crime and providing serious consequences for serious offences. Working with provinces and territories, we will build a system that responds to the real safety concerns being faced by our communities."

The Honourable Ruby Sahota

Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) for the Government of Canada

"Bill C-14 is a meaningful and necessary step toward addressing the impact that serious, repeat violent offenders are having on community safety, on victims, and on the police personnel who respond when these individuals reoffend. This work was shaped by unprecedented cooperation among front-line civilian and sworn police personnel across the country, whose direct experience with the consequences of repeat violent offending helped build a virtually unanimous consensus that action was needed. We appreciate the collaboration shown by the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Public Safety, and Parliamentarians from all parties throughout this process. Beyond the important measures contained in the legislation, Bill C-14 sends a clear signal from Parliament that these cases must be treated with the seriousness they deserve. Canadians need to see a justice system that prioritizes public safety, supports victims, and responds effectively when a small number of individuals repeatedly commit serious violent offences."

Tom Stamatakis

President of the Canadian Police Association

"This legislation represents an important step toward strengthening Canada's bail system and addressing long-standing concerns raised by RCMP officers about repeat violent offending. These measures help restore confidence that the justice system is appropriately balancing the rights of accused persons with the need to protect communities and support the safety of those enforcing the law. The NPF looks forward to continued collaboration with all levels of government and encourages ongoing provincial and territorial investments in court and judice system capacity to ensure Canadians fully benefit from these important reforms."

Brian Sauvé

President and CEO, National Police Federation

"The adoption of Bill C-14 is an important first step toward safer communities across Canada. In cities, towns and rural, northern and remote areas, local governments and frontline responders see the impact of repeat violent offending on residents, businesses and essential services every day. With the right tools and coordination, this legislation can make a meaningful difference where people live. Municipalities are ready to work with the federal government, provinces and territories to ensure it delivers real results. At the same time, lasting improvements to public safety also depend on addressing root causes like mental health, addictions, housing instability and community supports."

Tim Tierney

President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The Retail Council of Canada is proud to have worked closely with the government to advance the important reforms in Bill C-14. Retail crime is more than a $9 billion economic burden. It is a growing threat to public safety and the communities where retailers, big and small, serve customers - and where Canadians live, work, and raise their families. By listening to our sector and introducing these changes, the government is giving the justice system stronger tools to address repeat offenders, disrupt organized crime, and better protect retail workers."

Kim Furlong

President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada

"The legislated changes included in Bill C-14 recognize the serious impacts of organized crime and chronic and violent offenders within our communities. By passing Bill C-14, the federal government has prioritized public safety and led change that will protect Canadians from preventable harm."

Thomas Carrique, C.O.M.

OPP Commissioner and President of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

Quick Facts

The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force after 30 days, on July 15, 2026. Some changes to the Youth Criminal Justice Act will come into force later by order in council.

will come into force later by order in council. With these sweeping reforms now law, effective implementation across the justice system by all provincial and territorial governments will be essential.

The Government of Canada has introduced four bills since the fall of 2025 to strengthen criminal laws – the Combatting Hate Act , the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act , the Protecting Victims Act, and the Lawful Access Act . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments.

, the , the the . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments. Working collaboratively with provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is also making available up to $250,000 to each jurisdiction to support more standardized and consistent national bail data collection, reporting, and analysis. Better national bail data will help governments measure what is working, identify gaps, and ensure the bail system continues to protect public safety.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-297-2431, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]