Canada's Rugged and Sophisticated Family SUV, the All-New 2023 Honda Pilot, Arriving at Dealerships this month

Completely redesigned fourth-generation Pilot is the largest and most powerful Honda SUV ever

Ultimate rugged family SUV with new styling, more interior space and a top-of-class combination of off-road capability and nimble on-road dynamics

Pilot TrailSport: most rugged Honda SUV ever, with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, higher ground clearance, off-road tuned suspension and more

Four accessory packages including Pilot's first HPD Package

Pilot Sport is exceptionally well-equipped with a starting MSRP of $50,650

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The all-new 2023 Honda Pilot, the largest and most powerful SUV in Honda history, goes on sale in Canada on December 12.

Offering a class-leading combination of off-road capability and nimble on-road dynamics, the fourth-generation Pilot is the ultimate family SUV with rugged new styling, and more passenger and cargo space. Pilot's five well-equipped trim levels include the new Pilot TrailSport, the most off-road capable Honda SUV ever, with special off-road features engineered to get weekend adventurers even further off the beaten path.

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.) 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Pilot's Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) begins with the Pilot Sport at $50,650. (excluding $1,950 for freight and PDI).

"The all-new Honda Pilot represents a new beginning for ruggedness and capability in the midsize three-row SUV class," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President, Honda Canada. "We are incredibly excited to introduce this vehicle to our product lineup and are confident the Pilot will set the benchmark in its segment for Canadian customers."

2023 Honda Pilot Pricing & Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP Fuel Economy (L/100KM)2 City/Hwy/Combined Sport (AWD) $50,650 12.4 / 9.3 / 11.0 EX-L (AWD) $54,450 12.4 / 9.3 / 11.0 TrailSport (AWD) $57,450 13.0 / 10.3 / 11.8 Touring (AWD) $61,350 12.7 / 9.4 / 11.2 Black Edition (AWD) $62,850 12.7 / 9.4 / 11.2

Exceptionally Well-Equipped

Designed and developed in the U.S., the 2023 Pilot lineup starts with the very well-equipped Sport, which comes with Honda's all-new 3.5-litre V6 that debuts on Pilot, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that has been tuned exclusively for Pilot. The combination is smooth and responsive, with 285 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 262 lb.-ft. of torque at 5,000 rpm (both SAE net). A new standard Hill Descent Control system enhances Pilot's off-road capability.

A new easy-to-use 7-inch touchscreen audio system is standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, physical volume and tuning knobs and a simplified menu structure. Partial digital instrumentation, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, LED headlights, a power tailgate and Shark Grey 7-spoke 20-inch wheels are also standard. Pilot EX-L builds on the Sport's equipment with leather front seats and a standard 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and a simplified menu structure. Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging and an upgraded 9-speaker audio system are also standard. EX-L also adds exterior flash with chrome trim and grille bar and machined 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

The new Pilot TrailSport brings even more off-road capability to the Pilot lineup. Exclusive rugged hardware includes an off-road tuned suspension with an additional 25mm of ground clearance, robust steel skid plates to better protect the underbody from damage on the trail, integrated recovery points and expanded all-wheel drive capabilities. Pilot TrailSport is also the first Honda SUV with all-terrain tires for additional off-road traction. TrailSport's unique 18-inch wheels have a rugged look and are carefully designed to reduce the likelihood of trail damage.

Exclusive to TrailSport, a new available Diffused Sky Pearl blue paint colour highlights its rugged design and adventurous spirit. In the cabin, TrailSport stands out with rugged details including exclusive orange contrast stitching and headrests embroidered with the TrailSport logo. A sliding panoramic sunroof is also standard.

For a higher level of versatility, Pilot Touring adds on-demand 8-occupant flexibility, ventilated front seats, a configurable 10.2-inch digital instrument display, a colour head-up display, and a multi-view camera system with a 360-degree view (all standard on Black Edition). In the second row, a first-in-class multi-function removable middle seat can be conveniently stored underneath the rear cargo floor instead of left at home in the garage. Families then have the seat available if they need it later in their journey. Pilot is the only vehicle in its class with 8-occupant seating and an opening panoramic sunroof.

A 12-speaker Bose premium audio system custom-engineered for the new interior delivers a concert-quality listening experience. Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability are also standard.

Pilot Black Edition tops the lineup with additional interior features and functions including headrests embroidered with the Black Edition logo and perforated leather seats.

Touring and Black Edition also receive premium exterior finishes, including a gloss black grille mesh and B-pillar, dual chrome exhaust garnish and distinct 7-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels with a machined-finish on Touring and gloss black on Black Edition.

Stronger, Safer and More Capable

Every 2023 Pilot benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis and powertrain, safety technology, and overall driving refinement. A sportier and more engaging driving experience was created through an all-new chassis and Pilot's stiffest body structure ever. The extremely rigid platform was engineered with TrailSport's true off-road capabilities in mind from the beginning, which also benefits the ride, handling and overall refinement of the entire Pilot lineup.

Pilot also introduces the second-generation of Honda's award-winning torque vectoring i-VTM4™ all-wheel drive system, which is standard on all trims. The new and more capable i-VTM4™ system features a stronger rear differential that can handle 40% more torque and provides 30% faster response, optimizing traction in all driving scenarios, especially slick conditions and off-road.

Five standard selectable drive modes optimize the driving experience for various conditions: Normal, Econ, Snow, plus new Sport and Tow modes. EX-L models and above also feature a Sand mode and a new Trail mode which optimize Pilot's off-road capabilities.

In addition, all 2023 Pilot models come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive technologies that includes Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) have been updated to feature more natural responses. A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.

Four Special Accessory Option Packages

Available for the first time on Pilot, a new HPD Package takes Pilot's rugged new styling even further. Developed in collaboration with Honda Performance Development (HPD), Honda's U.S.-based racing company, the HPD Package includes 20" matte black alloy HPD wheels, fender flares, side skid plate, HPD decals and HPD badging.

Additional details on the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot are available here.

To subscribe to the latest Honda Canada news and updates, please visit www.hondanews.ca.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon, [email protected]